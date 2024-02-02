Laura Benanti Sheds Light on Perimenopause in New Solo Show

Tony-winning actress, Laura Benanti, is using her platform to break the silence on a subject often deemed taboo — perimenopause. In her new solo show, 'Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares,' set to play at Audible's Minetta Lane Theater in New York City, Benanti opens up about the trials, tribulations, and unexpected humor that can arise during this transitional phase in a woman's life.

Unveiling the Unspoken

At 44, Benanti was taken aback by her own introduction to perimenopause, a phase characterized by symptoms like hot flashes, night sweats, and irregular periods. The lack of conversation and information about this natural process was a source of frustration for the actress. The show offers a candid, self-deprecating look at various aspects of her life, including fame, friendships, romance, pregnancy, and motherhood. However, it is her frank discussion of perimenopause that is garnering attention.

Breaking Taboos with Humor

Benanti humorously refers to perimenopause as 'the amuse-bouche to an old cooch' and criticizes the societal expectation for mothers to endure quietly. The show, directed by Annie Tippe and featuring original music co-written by Benanti and Todd Almond, aims to shed light on a topic shrouded in silence. It is part of a broader conversation that celebrities like Naomi Watts and Gwyneth Paltrow have joined, aiming to destigmatize and increase dialogue about women's health issues.

Accessible and Relatable

Benanti hopes to make the show accessible to a wider audience by streaming it on Audible at a later date and possibly turning it into a TV special. By sharing her own experiences, Benanti aims to create a dialogue about perimenopause, encouraging women to speak openly about their experiences and society to listen.

The solo show 'Nobody Cares' is not just a performance; it's a testament to the resilience of women navigating the often challenging landscape of perimenopause. It's a call to action for greater understanding and conversation about this natural phase of life. And it's a reminder that while society might not always acknowledge these struggles, they are real, they are valid, and they are shared by many.