Laura Announces New Series ‘What Happened Next?’ on Instagram

Famed real estate personality, Laura, has stirred excitement amongst her 191,000 Instagram followers with the announcement of a new television series, ‘What Happened Next?’. The show, a spinoff of the much-loved ‘A Place in the Sun,’, will air on Channel 4 daily at 3pm, starting from January 5th.

Revisiting Past Adventures

In ‘What Happened Next?’, Laura revisits the house hunters she had the pleasure of assisting over the past dozen years. The show promises a blend of nostalgia and exploration, as Laura partakes in various enjoyable activities with them, revisiting the homes they chose and the lives they’ve built since.

First Episode Features Amanda Lamb

The inaugural episode will see Laura’s reunion with none other than Amanda Lamb. Through sun-soaked images shared on her Instagram post, Laura provided a tantalizing glimpse of what viewers can expect from the new series. The anticipation is palpable, and the premiere promises to be a must-watch event.

A Fresh Spin on a Beloved Concept

‘What Happened Next?’ adds another layer to the original ‘A Place in the Sun’ concept, offering viewers a chance to catch up with the stories that captured their hearts. This show represents a new chapter in Laura’s career, and it is an opportunity for her to reconnect with people she’s helped and share their journeys post-home acquisition. It is a testament to the enduring appeal of the original program while carving out its distinct identity.