Launch of Ghana Jazz Foundation: Aiming to Elevate Jazz and Music Literacy in Ghana

In a move to uplift the music industry in Ghana, the ‘Jazz in January’ festival bore witness to the launch of the Ghana Jazz Foundation. The festival, held at the +233 Jazz Bar & Grill from January 4 to 7, marked the inception of a non-profit organization set to boost Ghanaian jazz artists and endorse Ghanaian and African music through performances and educational programs.

A New Era for Jazz in Ghana

Dr. Adrian Oddoye, President of the Ghana Jazz Foundation, emphasized the importance of music literacy enhancement in Ghana. The foundation’s vision is to equip upcoming musicians with adequate knowledge and exposure by pairing them with experienced jazz artists. It plans to create mentorship programs and offer online music education courses, bridging the gap between talent and formal music education.

Support from the Musician’s Union of Ghana

The Musician’s Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) expressed its support for the new foundation. Bessa Simons, MUSIGA’s president, stressed the need for quality venues, fair treatment, and adequate compensation for musicians. He echoed Dr. Oddoye’s sentiments about the unique contributions of jazz to the music industry. Simons encouraged musicians to learn to read music, a skill that could open up new opportunities for them.

The Role of Jazz in Ghana’s Music Scene

Like many African countries, Ghana has a rich music heritage that has evolved over time. However, jazz has always played a pivotal role in shaping the country’s music scene. The launch of the Ghana Jazz Foundation is a testament to this fact. The foundation aims to enrich Ghana’s music industry, particularly jazz, by providing a platform for artists to showcase their talent and get the recognition they deserve.