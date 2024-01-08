Laufey to Mesmerize Manila with Symphony Concert

Acclaimed Icelandic-Chinese singer-songwriter, Laufey, is poised to grace Manila with a majestic performance alongside the Manila Philharmonic Orchestra in a concert aptly titled ‘Laufey: A Night at the Symphony with the Manila Philharmonic Orchestra’. The event is set to dazzle audiences on May 28, 2024, at 8 PM within the grandeur of the PICC Plenary Hall.

A Return Celebrated by Fans

The announcement of Laufey’s concert has stirred anticipation among fans, coming shortly after her successful first Asia tour, a highlight of which was a sold-out show at The Filinvest Tent in Manila. Laufey has described this as her ‘biggest concert yet’ – a sentiment echoed by many of her devoted followers.

Ticketing Details and Venue Protocols

Fans can secure their place at this unforgettable event starting January 12 when tickets go on sale at tickelo.com. An exclusive pre-sale will be available for those who register on Laufey’s website from January 10 to January 11. To maintain the elegance of the occasion, a strict dress code of semi-formal or formal attire is enforced in accordance with the venue’s protocols.

An Exciting Time for Music in Manila

The announcement of Laufey’s concert coincides with news of the 2024 return of the Wanderland Festival, featuring artists like Jack Johnson and Novo Amor. With such a rich tapestry of musical talent descending on the city, 2024 is shaping up to be an exciting year for music lovers in Manila.