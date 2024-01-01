Late Late New Year Special: A Celebration to Remember

The Late Late New Year Special, a television extravaganza, ushered in 2024 with a dazzling array of guests and performances. Spearheaded by host Patrick Kielty, the event served as a melting pot for talent, stories, and entertainment.

Touching Tribute to a Music Legend

One of the standout segments involved RT radio presenter John Creedon recounting his experience of hosting a tribute show for the late Sinad O’Connor. The immediacy of O’Connor’s death sent shockwaves through the music community, prompting Creedon to revamp his show’s format to honor the singer. His heartwarming tribute, encapsulated through music, struck a chord with O’Connor’s fans worldwide.

Humor on the Hidden Camera Show

Carl Mullan, known for his new hidden camera show on RT, shared a hilarious anecdote about an incident where the garda (Irish police) were unexpectedly called during filming. This amusing tale added a light-hearted touch to the program, highlighting the unpredictable nature of live television.

Irish Triumph at the Oscars

The event also celebrated the Irish film industry’s recent success at the Oscars. James Martin, star of the award-winning short film ‘An Irish Goodbye’, recalled his unique experience of having his birthday coincide with Oscar night. The surreal moment of A-list celebrities serenading him with ‘Happy Birthday’ offered an intimate glimpse into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment world.

Music That Resonates

Musical guest Midge Ure graced the stage with his song ‘Vienna’, and shared an amusing anecdote about the 1981 UK charts, where he was unexpectedly outperformed by Joe Dolce’s ‘Shaddap You Face’. The show also spotlighted performances by a mix of international and Irish artists, including Wheatus, The Tumbling Paddies, Niamh Kavanagh, Camille O’Sullivan, Allie Sherlock, and Maverick Sabre, each adding their unique flavor to the event.

The Late Late New Year Special, with its eclectic blend of stories, humor, music, and celebration, set the tone for 2024, ringing in the New Year with a bang.