en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Lata Mangeshkar Lauds A.R. Rahman’s Musical Genius in Iconic Collaborations

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:42 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 7:14 am EST
Lata Mangeshkar Lauds A.R. Rahman’s Musical Genius in Iconic Collaborations

Esteemed playback singer Lata Mangeshkar recently lauded the musical prowess of composer A.R. Rahman, reminiscing about their past collaborations on standout tracks such as ‘Jiya Jale,’ ‘O Paalan Hare,’ and ‘Luka Chuppi.’ Mangeshkar’s praise for Rahman’s musical acumen underscored his unique ability to breathe life into their combined projects with his distinct touch.

Unforgettable Collaborations and Creative Freedom

Mangeshkar fondly recalled a moment from the recording of ‘Jiya Jale’ for the film ‘Dil Se,’ directed by Mani Ratnam. She expressed gratitude for the creative liberty that Rahman afforded her, which enabled her to interpret the song with her signature finesse. This creative freedom is a testament to Rahman’s trust in her abilities and his respect for her artistic interpretation.

A Legacy Etched in Melodies

Their fruitful partnership also birthed timeless songs from films such as ‘Lagaan’ and ‘Rang De Basanti.’ Each song is a testament to their harmonious collaboration and mutual respect, reflecting a deep understanding of each other’s creative process. These memorable songs, cherished by millions, serve as a testament to the enduring legacy of their partnership.

Rahman’s Reflections: Family and Music

On a more personal note, A.R. Rahman, who shares his birthday with his son, took this opportunity to reflect on his childhood and the experiences he observes through his children. This introspection drew a poignant parallel between his family life and his stellar musical career, hinting at the intimate connection between his personal experiences and his musical journey.

0
Arts & Entertainment India Music
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
22 seconds ago
Grammy Lifetime Achievement Awards 2024: Recognizing Musical Legends and Metallica's First Marching Band Challenge
A harmonious blend of talent has been selected to receive the 2024 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Awards. The distinguished honor will be bestowed upon a diverse group of artists, including N.W.A, Laurie Anderson, and Gladys Knight. The announcement was made by Recording Academy CEO, Harvey Mason, marking an ode to their significant contributions to the music
Grammy Lifetime Achievement Awards 2024: Recognizing Musical Legends and Metallica's First Marching Band Challenge
Witherspoon and Kidman Confirms New Season of HBO Series
8 mins ago
Witherspoon and Kidman Confirms New Season of HBO Series
Kannur Triumphs at the 62nd Kerala School Youth Festival After 23 Years
8 mins ago
Kannur Triumphs at the 62nd Kerala School Youth Festival After 23 Years
RTÉ Choice Music Prize 2023: Irish Album of the Year Shortlist Unveiled
4 mins ago
RTÉ Choice Music Prize 2023: Irish Album of the Year Shortlist Unveiled
Taylor Swift’s 'The Eras Tour' Movie Shatters Global Box Office Records
6 mins ago
Taylor Swift’s 'The Eras Tour' Movie Shatters Global Box Office Records
'Purple Rain' to Reign Broadway: The Iconic Prince Film Gets a Musical Adaptation
7 mins ago
'Purple Rain' to Reign Broadway: The Iconic Prince Film Gets a Musical Adaptation
Latest Headlines
World News
LaTurner Raises Security Concerns Over Chinese Firm's U.S. Investment
42 seconds
LaTurner Raises Security Concerns Over Chinese Firm's U.S. Investment
South Carolina's Healthcare Revolution: Dismantling Regulatory Barriers to Boost Competition and Innovation
54 seconds
South Carolina's Healthcare Revolution: Dismantling Regulatory Barriers to Boost Competition and Innovation
Rishi Sunak: Championing Forgotten Towns and Fair Play
57 seconds
Rishi Sunak: Championing Forgotten Towns and Fair Play
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
1 min
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
Promising Young Boxer Morgan Smith Remembered: Community United in Grief
1 min
Promising Young Boxer Morgan Smith Remembered: Community United in Grief
Perfect Plate Bids Farewell: A Story of Success, Transformation, and New Beginnings
2 mins
Perfect Plate Bids Farewell: A Story of Success, Transformation, and New Beginnings
Freezing Bread Can Enhance Health Benefits, Reveals MD and Nutritionist Dr. Amy Shah
3 mins
Freezing Bread Can Enhance Health Benefits, Reveals MD and Nutritionist Dr. Amy Shah
House Committees Call for Contempt Charges Against Hunter Biden
3 mins
House Committees Call for Contempt Charges Against Hunter Biden
Dr. DCarnival46 Highlights Importance of Comprehensive Cancer Care at TheHill's Event
3 mins
Dr. DCarnival46 Highlights Importance of Comprehensive Cancer Care at TheHill's Event
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
1 min
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
3 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
4 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
5 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
5 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
5 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
5 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
6 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
6 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app