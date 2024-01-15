Last-Minute Oscar Campaigns: A New Trend Stirring Controversy

As the curtain rises on Hollywood's film awards season, a peculiar phenomenon is unfolding, disrupting the traditional narrative and stirring controversy. Lesser-known films are suddenly being catapulted into the Oscar nominations spotlight, courtesy of strategic last-minute campaigns. The most recent instance is Ava DuVernay's film "Origin", featuring Aunjanue Ellis, despite the film's minimal commercial success and limited distribution.

A New Trend in Oscar Campaigning

This trend was first observed last year with the film "To Leslie", a relatively obscure movie that managed to secure an Oscar nomination for Andrea Riseborough. The nomination was orchestrated through a series of high-profile endorsements and a last-minute screening hosted by prominent figures like Gwyneth Paltrow and Demi Moore. This year, a similar strategy seems to be at play with "Origin", with Angelina Jolie hosting a high-profile screening.

The Controversy Around 'Origin'

While "Origin" is being hailed as an admirable film, it is more of a niche educational piece rather than a mainstream success. The campaign for its recognition and for its star, Aunjanue Ellis, is being facilitated by PR specialists and is supported by acclaimed figures such as Frances Fisher. These last-minute campaigns have raised concerns about the potential displacement of other deserving actresses who were considered frontrunners for an Oscar nomination.

Questioning the Integrity of the Nomination Process

The sudden surge in popularity for these lesser-known films, seemingly orchestrated by strategic campaigns, has raised questions about the integrity of the Oscar nomination process. It remains to be seen whether these campaigns can manipulate Academy members for a second time, and if so, what implications this will have for the future of the Oscars.

In the midst of this controversy, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences issued a formal apology to Sacheen Littlefeather, a Native American civil rights activist, for the abuse she endured at the 1973 Academy Awards. This act may symbolize a shift in the Academy's approach towards representation and equality, amidst the changing landscape of Hollywood's film industry.