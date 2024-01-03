LaSalle Landing to Host Sean Kenney’s LEGO Animal ‘Super Powers’ Exhibition

The Event Centre at LaSalle Landing is set to be transformed into a world of LEGO magic and animal marvels. From January 25 to April 6, 2024, the venue will host ‘Sean Kenney’s Animal Super Powers Made with LEGO Bricks,’ an exhibition that brings together creativity, science, and fascination for the animal kingdom in an extraordinary display of artistry and education.

A Blend of Art and Science

The exhibition, which runs every Thursday to Sunday, presents the work of acclaimed LEGO artist Sean Kenney. The artist uses the universally loved medium of LEGO bricks to craft sculptures depicting animals known for their unique adaptations and capabilities, often compared to ‘super powers’. These include phenomena like shapeshifting, super-strength, echolocation, and limb regeneration – abilities that blur the lines between the possible and the fantastical.

STEAM Education through Entertainment

More than a mere spectacle, the exhibit aims to merge entertainment with education. It focuses on STEAM content – an approach that integrates Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics – to inspire visitors, particularly those with a keen interest in arts and sciences. Regular admission times include Thursday and Friday evenings, and Saturday and Sunday mornings, with tickets priced at $13 plus tax for individuals aged three and older.

Commendations and Expectations

Mayor Crystal Meloche has expressed excitement about the event. She sees it as a potential catalyst for learning and creativity, sparking the imagination of attendees of all ages. The exhibition is produced by Imagine Exhibitions, Inc., with an intention to encourage visitors to explore the intriguing intersection of creativity and science. Tom Zaller, CEO of Imagine Exhibitions, applauded Sean Kenney’s art for its ability to offer a fresh perspective on human and animal abilities, and its potential to inspire a deeper appreciation for the wonders of the natural world.