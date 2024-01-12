en English
Arts & Entertainment

Larsa Pippen Faces Backlash Over Edited Bikini Photo

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:21 am EST
Larsa Pippen Faces Backlash Over Edited Bikini Photo

Larsa Pippen, a prominent figure from ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’, recently found herself at the epicentre of a social media storm. The controversy was instigated by an Instagram photo featuring Pippen in a bikini, which critics alleged was heavily edited. The backlash was immediate and intense, with the image’s flawless perfection serving as the primary point of contention for detractors.

Questioning the Authenticity

Critics pointed to Pippen’s unblemished skin appearance as evidence of heavy digital manipulation. The extent of the alleged editing was deemed so extreme that it ignited a debate about authenticity and representation on social media platforms. Beyond the photo’s perceived artificiality, some of Pippen’s followers also expressed disapproval over the suggestive nature of her pose, further escalating the controversy.

Motherhood and Modesty

Amidst the criticism, a vocal subset of commenters questioned the appropriateness of such a pose given Pippen’s status as a mother of four. These critics argued that she should uphold a more conservative image, thereby serving as a positive role model for her children. Despite the fierce backlash, a contingent of supporters rallied behind Pippen, asserting her right to express herself freely and post the picture.

A Controversial Relationship

Adding another layer to the controversy, Pippen’s personal life also came under scrutiny. Particularly, her relationship with Marcus Jordan, son of basketball legend Michael Jordan, captured public interest due to the significant age difference – Jordan being 16 years Pippen’s junior. The couple, romantically linked since September 2022, confirmed their relationship status in January 2023, further fueling public fascination.

The bikini photo, which served as the flashpoint for this controversy, has since been removed from Pippen’s Instagram feed. Despite the negative attention, Pippen continues to maintain a high-profile presence on social media, reflecting the complex interplay of celebrity, criticism, and self-expression in the digital age.

Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

