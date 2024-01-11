en English
Arts & Entertainment

Larry June and Cardo Drop ‘Stickin’ and Movin” Music Video from ‘The Night Shift’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:02 pm EST
Larry June and Cardo Drop ‘Stickin’ and Movin” Music Video from ‘The Night Shift’

Rapper Larry June and his collaborator, producer Cardo, continue to ride the wave of their latest album, ‘The Night Shift,’ released this past November. The album, a robust collection of seventeen tracks, features an impressive lineup of artists – DeJ Loaf, ScHoolboy Q, The Alchemist, and 2 Chainz, to name a few. The pair have been accentuating the album’s reach with a series of official music videos for selected tracks, adding a visual element to their sonic oeuvre.

Embracing Car Culture in ‘Stickin’ and Movin’

The most recent addition to their visual portfolio is the music video for the track ‘Stickin’ and Movin’. This video serves as a tribute to car culture, a theme that often finds its way into Larry June’s work. The video features June performing adrenaline-fueled stunts with his truck, like executing perfect donuts, and rapping in front of his vehicle with his crew. Adding a global touch, the video was filmed in Tokyo, Japan, incorporating clips of June’s live performances and glimpses of the city’s vibrant car culture.

Continuing the Visual Journey

Previous to ‘Stickin’ and Movin’,’ June and Cardo released visuals for tracks like ‘Love Of Money,’ ‘GRGP,’ and ‘The Great Escape.’ These music videos, along with the latest release, form a visual narrative that complements the themes and messages of the ‘The Night Shift.’ This is not the first time the duo has used visuals to enhance their music. They have a history of creating engaging content for their audience, with videos from previous albums like ‘Mr. Midnight,’ ‘Cruise USA,’ and ‘Into the Late Night.’

Stream ‘The Night Shift’ Now

The ‘The Night Shift’ album, a testament to the solid partnership between Larry June and Cardo that started back in 2015, is available for streaming on various platforms. The seventeen-track album, with its blend of smooth rhymes and lyrical brilliance, is ready to be devoured by fans old and new. The music video for ‘Stickin’ and Movin” is also available for viewing, allowing listeners to engage with the music on a deeper, more immersive level.

Arts & Entertainment Japan Music
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

