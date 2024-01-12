María Corina Machado Denounces Violence in Solidarity with Pérez Vivas

The unified opposition candidate and coordinator of Vente Venezuela, María Corina Machado, spoke out following the attack against the political leader César Pérez Vivas in Trujillo. Through her account on the social media platform Twitter (@MariaCorinaYA), she expressed her absolute repudiation of this action.

Maria Corina Machado Expresses Solidarity and Condemns Political Violence

"My total solidarity, César, and my absolute repudiation of every act of political violence. This reflects the nature of the regime, which for years has promoted confrontation and chaos to cling to power," she emphasized.

Machado also mentioned that "these practices, far from generating fear and paralysis in people, provoke greater indignation and activation to mobilize, organize, and defeat them."

The former governor of Táchira, César Pérez Vivas, was violently attacked while heading to a political event in the town of Valera. He reported the incident through his social media, stating, "At this moment, I have been attacked by armed collectives from the 'red barbershop' while heading to a civic event."

Pérez Vivas Shares Images of Violent Attack on Twitter

Through his account on X (formerly Twitter), Pérez Vivas posted images of the attack against the vehicle in which he and his team were traveling. The pictures capture the exact moment when the windshield of the vehicle is hit by a bullet on the passenger side, where the politician was seated.

"This attack is a clear example of Maduro's terror against the democratic forces that support democratic unity and María Corina," he wrote in the tweet.