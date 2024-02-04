Larry David Bids Farewell with the Final Season of 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'

Marking the end of an era, 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' creator and star, Larry David, is taking a final bow with the twelfth season of the beloved comedy series. Known for his humorous announcements about the show's end in the past, this time, the word is official from the network.

'Atlanta' Kicks Off the Final Season

With the series' new season premiering on Max on February 4, the weekly Sunday releases started with the episode titled 'Atlanta.' The narrative follows Larry to a businessman's birthday party in Georgia, featuring Leon's visit to his Auntie Rae.

Returning Cast and Guest Stars

The season's trailer teases a host of familiar faces fans have grown to love, such as Cheryl Hines, Richard Lewis, Ted Danson, and Susie Essman. Additionally, guest stars like Dan Levy, Sean Hayes, and Vince Vaughn add their charm to the series. Tracey Ullman returns in her role as City Councilwoman Irma Kostroski, with Jeff Garlin and J.B. Smoove also part of the returning cast.

Larry David's Post-Show Plans

Expressing a humorous readiness to move on from his 'misanthropic' character, Larry David shows enthusiasm towards displaying more considerate behavior post-show. Not one to rest, David is scheduled to appear in live discussions about 'Seinfeld,' 'Curb,' and more in Washington, D.C. on March 29, and in Boston on April 1. Titled 'A Conversation With Larry David,' these events will feature him engaging with a mystery moderator.