'Lantrani' Anthology: A Star-Studded Journey into Rural India

'Lantrani': A Cinematic Exploration of Rural India

Mark your calendars for February 9, 2024, as the much-anticipated anthology 'Lantrani' is set to debut exclusively on ZEE5. This cinematic tour de force features a star-studded ensemble cast, including the likes of Jisshu Sengupta, Nimisha Sajayan, Johnny Lever, and Jitendra Kumar. The anthology, a collective endeavor of three independent films, is helmed by national award-winning directors Gurvinder Singh, Kaushik Ganguly, and Bhaskar Hazarika.

A Trio of Tales: 'Dharna Mana Hai', 'Hud Hud Dabang', and 'Sanitised Samachar'

'Lantrani' is a unique amalgamation of three independent films: 'Dharna Mana Hai', 'Hud Hud Dabang', and 'Sanitised Samachar'. These films, though distinct in their narratives, are unified in their objective— to capture the peculiar realities and unseen aspects of rural India. The anthology is a testament to the filmmakers' commitment to venture beyond the urban milieu and explore stories rooted in the vast rural landscape of India.

From the Actors: Anticipation and Gratitude

Jisshu Sengupta, known for his work in Bengali cinema, expressed his gratitude for the warm reception from Hindi cinema audiences. He conveyed his delight about his Bollywood journey through 'Lantrani'. Johnny Lever, celebrated for his comedic prowess, has taken on a different character for 'Hud Hud Dabang' and is eager to gauge the audience's response to his new role. Nimisha Sajayan, the leading lady of the anthology, described her involvement in 'Lantrani' as intriguing and appreciated the chance to portray a challenging character that sheds light on the lesser-known realities of rural India.

As the release date of 'Lantrani' approaches, the excitement is palpable among the cast, crew, and potential viewers. This anthology promises to be a poignant portrayal of rural India, a reflection of the country's diversity and dynamism, and a celebration of the extraordinary within the ordinary.