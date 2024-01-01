Landmark Anthology Chronicles Evolution of Tamil Short Stories Over 70 Years

A landmark anthology of Tamil literature has made its way to the reader’s hands, bringing together a hundred carefully curated Tamil short stories from the 20th century. Edited by V. Arasu, the former head of the Tamil Department at the University of Madras, this collection is not just a compilation of stories, but a testament to the rich literary evolution of Tamil short stories over seven decades.

Selection Process and Price Point

The stories in this anthology have been handpicked based on a variety of criteria. This includes the authors’ own preferences, recommendations from friends, media reviews, and, importantly, Arasu’s personal readings. In an effort to make these literary gems accessible to a wide audience, the book has been priced affordably. The first edition is priced at ₹300, with plans to increase the price to ₹500 for future editions.

The Evolution of Tamil Short Stories

Arasu underscores that the form and structure of Tamil short stories underwent significant transformation between 1930 and 1950, essentially taking shape during this period. This was a time when the influence of English literature was felt due to the writers coming from privileged backgrounds. The anthology commences with a story by Pudumaipithan, who Arasu credits as the writer of the first modern Tamil short story and spans up to works by C.S. Chellappa.

Notable Inclusions and Exclusions

While including works of some of the well-known Tamil writers, the anthology also makes room for lesser-known yet talented authors. Notably excluded from the collection are popular writers S. Ramakrishnan and Jayamohan. The anthology also acknowledges the impact of the Dravidian movement on Tamil literature, featuring works by writers such as K.T. Srinivasan and Narana Duraikannan. However, despite having written some commendable stories, C.N. Annadurai does not find a place in the anthology as he is not primarily recognized as a short story writer.

In essence, this anthology serves not only as a collection of stories but also as a chronicle of the journey of Tamil short stories through the 20th century. Each story in the collection is accompanied by a brief note about its author, providing readers with a deeper understanding of the literary landscape of the time.