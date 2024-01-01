en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Landmark Anthology Chronicles Evolution of Tamil Short Stories Over 70 Years

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:58 am EST
Landmark Anthology Chronicles Evolution of Tamil Short Stories Over 70 Years

A landmark anthology of Tamil literature has made its way to the reader’s hands, bringing together a hundred carefully curated Tamil short stories from the 20th century. Edited by V. Arasu, the former head of the Tamil Department at the University of Madras, this collection is not just a compilation of stories, but a testament to the rich literary evolution of Tamil short stories over seven decades.

Selection Process and Price Point

The stories in this anthology have been handpicked based on a variety of criteria. This includes the authors’ own preferences, recommendations from friends, media reviews, and, importantly, Arasu’s personal readings. In an effort to make these literary gems accessible to a wide audience, the book has been priced affordably. The first edition is priced at ₹300, with plans to increase the price to ₹500 for future editions.

The Evolution of Tamil Short Stories

Arasu underscores that the form and structure of Tamil short stories underwent significant transformation between 1930 and 1950, essentially taking shape during this period. This was a time when the influence of English literature was felt due to the writers coming from privileged backgrounds. The anthology commences with a story by Pudumaipithan, who Arasu credits as the writer of the first modern Tamil short story and spans up to works by C.S. Chellappa.

Notable Inclusions and Exclusions

While including works of some of the well-known Tamil writers, the anthology also makes room for lesser-known yet talented authors. Notably excluded from the collection are popular writers S. Ramakrishnan and Jayamohan. The anthology also acknowledges the impact of the Dravidian movement on Tamil literature, featuring works by writers such as K.T. Srinivasan and Narana Duraikannan. However, despite having written some commendable stories, C.N. Annadurai does not find a place in the anthology as he is not primarily recognized as a short story writer.

In essence, this anthology serves not only as a collection of stories but also as a chronicle of the journey of Tamil short stories through the 20th century. Each story in the collection is accompanied by a brief note about its author, providing readers with a deeper understanding of the literary landscape of the time.

0
Arts & Entertainment India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

World of Warcraft: Two Decades of Evolution and Innovation

By Salman Khan

Year in Review: 2023's Highlights in Film and Audio

By BNN Correspondents

Bollywood in 2024: An Exciting Lineup of Releases Beckons

By BNN Correspondents

Blockchain Gaming in 2023: The Dawn of a New Era

By Salman Khan

House Museums: A Journey into History's Creative Spaces ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 5 mins
House Museums: A Journey into History's Creative Spaces ...
heart comment 0
Mariah Carey’s Dazzling New Year’s Eve Celebration Amidst Relationship Upheaval

By BNN Correspondents

Mariah Carey's Dazzling New Year's Eve Celebration Amidst Relationship Upheaval
Sudarsan Pattnaik Ushers in the New Year with Majestic Sand Sculpture

By BNN Correspondents

Sudarsan Pattnaik Ushers in the New Year with Majestic Sand Sculpture
Neil Bhatt’s Bigg Boss 17 Journey, Detox Tips, Anusha and Akash’s Off-Screen Chemistry, and More

By BNN Correspondents

Neil Bhatt's Bigg Boss 17 Journey, Detox Tips, Anusha and Akash's Off-Screen Chemistry, and More
Donegal’s Blues Prodigy, Muireann Bradley, to Perform on Jools Holland’s New Year’s Eve Hootenanny

By BNN Correspondents

Donegal's Blues Prodigy, Muireann Bradley, to Perform on Jools Holland's New Year’s Eve Hootenanny
Latest Headlines
World News
Massachusetts DCR Upholds 30-year Tradition with New Year's Day Hikes
2 mins
Massachusetts DCR Upholds 30-year Tradition with New Year's Day Hikes
Las Vegas Poker Player Unmasked as Ringleader of $230M Counterfeit Drug Scheme
3 mins
Las Vegas Poker Player Unmasked as Ringleader of $230M Counterfeit Drug Scheme
The 2024 Presidential Primary Season: A Crucial Prelude to the Election
4 mins
The 2024 Presidential Primary Season: A Crucial Prelude to the Election
Congress Leader Laxman Singh Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Leadership: A Potential Shake-Up for 2024 Elections
4 mins
Congress Leader Laxman Singh Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Leadership: A Potential Shake-Up for 2024 Elections
Crackdown on Disposable Vapes: US and Australia Tighten Border Control
4 mins
Crackdown on Disposable Vapes: US and Australia Tighten Border Control
Chicago Bears Conclude 2023 with a Spirited Victory over the Atlanta Falcons
4 mins
Chicago Bears Conclude 2023 with a Spirited Victory over the Atlanta Falcons
Invitation Politics and the Battle for Truth: A Peek into Indonesia's 2024 Presidential Elections
5 mins
Invitation Politics and the Battle for Truth: A Peek into Indonesia's 2024 Presidential Elections
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen Calls for Peace in New Year's Address
5 mins
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen Calls for Peace in New Year's Address
Chicago Bears Triumph Over Atlanta Falcons: A Resurgence Symbolized
5 mins
Chicago Bears Triumph Over Atlanta Falcons: A Resurgence Symbolized
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions
25 mins
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions
World Welcomes 2024: A Year of Promise and Transformative Events
58 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Year of Promise and Transformative Events
Historic Change in Denmark's Monarchy: Prince Christian Set for Significant Royal Allowance
1 hour
Historic Change in Denmark's Monarchy: Prince Christian Set for Significant Royal Allowance
Sydney Rings in New Year with Spectacular Fireworks Display
2 hours
Sydney Rings in New Year with Spectacular Fireworks Display
World Bank Data Sheds Light on Global Migration Patterns and Economic Impact
2 hours
World Bank Data Sheds Light on Global Migration Patterns and Economic Impact
NASA's Curiosity Rover Captures Martian Day, Sports Leagues Merge, Macron's 2024 Vision, Germany Thwarts Attack, Europa Clipper Prepares for Launch, Queensland Braces for Storms
2 hours
NASA's Curiosity Rover Captures Martian Day, Sports Leagues Merge, Macron's 2024 Vision, Germany Thwarts Attack, Europa Clipper Prepares for Launch, Queensland Braces for Storms
2024 Ushered in with Global New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 hours
2024 Ushered in with Global New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
9 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
9 hours
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app