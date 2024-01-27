Lance Reddick Honored with New Legacy Award, Inaugural Recipient Keanu Reeves

The Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror Films has introduced a poignant tribute to the late actor Lance Reddick: the Lance Reddick Legacy award. Recognizing not just a performer's talent but their character and role as a goodwill ambassador in the industry, the award stands as a testament to Reddick's enduring influence.

A Legacy Remembered

Lance Reddick, known for his distinctive voice and versatile acting, passed away in March 2023. The actor left behind an impressive filmography, soon to be released posthumously. His remaining works include 'John Wick 4', dedicated to his memory, Hulu's 'White Man Can't Jump' remake, Paramount+'s 'The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial', Netflix's 'Shirley', and the 'John Wick' spinoff 'Ballerina'. In the TV realm, Reddick's final roles include Zeus in 'Percy Jackson & the Olympians' and Lex Luthor in the upcoming 'Kite Man: Hell Yeah!'.

Passing the Torch

In the gaming world, Reddick's signature role of Commander Zavala in 'Destiny 2' has been taken over by Keith David. Questions loom over the handling of his character Sylens by Guerrilla Games. Despite his absence, Reddick's impact in the world of gaming remains unshaken.

First Recipient: Keanu Reeves

Embodying the ideals of the Lance Reddick Legacy award is industry icon and a dear friend of Reddick, Keanu Reeves. Known for his diverse roles across science fiction, fantasy, and horror genres, Reeves symbolizes the amalgamation of talent, character, and goodwill. The 51st Saturn Awards, where the Lance Reddick Legacy award will make its debut, are scheduled to be held on February 4.