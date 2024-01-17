Lance Burton: From Las Vegas to Windsor, a Magical Journey

Veteran magician, Lance Burton, is poised to cast his spell on the audience at Caesars Windsor with a performance unlike anything seen during his illustrious 30-year run in Las Vegas. Scheduled for January 18, the show promises to be a unique blend of sleight of hand magic, grand illusions, and extensive audience interaction.

A Fresh Perspective

Unlike his Las Vegas performances, Burton's Windsor show promises a refreshing change. The charismatic magician will not only showcase his spellbinding illusions but also engage the audience in a manner that breaks the traditional boundary between the performer and spectators.

From Las Vegas to Windsor

With over 15,000 shows and more than 15 million fans to his credit, Burton is no stranger to the limelight. His career breakthrough came in 1981 with an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson. Since then, he has graced various television shows, performed for notable figures including President Ronald Reagan and Queen Elizabeth II, and starred in numerous TV specials. His most recent stint was on Criss Angel's panel of judges for 'Criss Angel's Magic With The Stars.'

Despite this being his debut performance in Windsor, Burton has previously performed in Canada back in 1982. His show, 'Lance Burton Master Magician,' which opened in 1996 at the Monte Carlo Hotel in Las Vegas, was so popular that the theatre was named after him, marking a first for any entertainer in Las Vegas.

Ticket Details

Tickets for Burton's Windsor show are available for purchase through Caesars Windsor's website and Ticketmaster. The Box Office is also open for direct purchases, making it accessible for fans of all ages to witness the magic live.