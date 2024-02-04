Lana Del Rey and Quavo: A New Romance Blooms as 'Lasso' Beckons

As the city of Los Angeles preened to host the pre-Grammy Awards party, whispers of a new romance echoed through the air. Singer Lana Del Rey and rapper Quavo, two distinct voices from disparate genres, were seen entering The Fleur Room together, sparking rumors of a potential romantic liaison.

Unexpected Pairing Sparks Curiosity

Del Rey, 38, radiated elegance in a black floor-length gown with a sweetheart neckline and a thigh-high slit, complemented by black pumps and an onyx necklace. Quavo, 32, contrasted her formality with a casual ensemble of patchwork jeans and a white t-shirt, adorned with silver necklaces and bracelets. The pair were not only observed sharing entrance but were also spotted sharing laughter in the back of a chauffeured vehicle. This unexpected pairing piqued curiosity across X (formerly Twitter), with users commenting on its novelty and the fact that this marks Del Rey's first known relationship with a Black man.

High-Profile Love Histories

Del Rey and Quavo are no strangers to high-profile relationships. Del Rey's romantic history boasts names like Axl Rose, rapper G-Easy, and Evan Winkler, to whom she was rumored to be engaged in 2023. Quavo, too, has been linked to prominent figures such as Karrueche Tran, Saweetie, and Iggy Azalea.

'Lasso' - A New Direction for Del Rey

This sighting precedes Lana Del Rey's announcement of her next album, 'Lasso,' marking a significant genre transition for the singer. The album, which Del Rey has hinted to be influenced by country music, has triggered anticipation among fans. Collaborating with Jack Antonoff - known for his work with Taylor Swift - Del Rey is set to release her 10th studio album in September 2024. With this, she not only ventures into a new musical realm but also adds to her legacy as a transformative voice in the music industry.