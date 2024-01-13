Lamorne Morris Open to ‘New Girl’ Spinoff: A Winston Bishop Revisit?

In an interview with Variety, Lamorne Morris, celebrated for his role as Winston Bishop in the television series ‘New Girl’, touched on the possibility of revisiting his character in a prospective spinoff. As he promoted the season 5 finale of ‘Fargo,’ where he plays Deputy Witt Farr, Morris expressed a warm openness to the idea of a spinoff centered on Winston. He even nudged writers who might be reading the interview to mull over the idea of drafting such a project.

Reunion Discussions and Challenges

Although there have been whispers about a reunion, it remains hazy how deep these discussions have plunged or the hurdles the original creators of the show encountered in sustaining high-quality episodes. Morris acknowledged the daunting task of emulating the triumph of ‘New Girl.’ He heaped praises on the original show’s writers for their creative brilliance and underscored the sheer grit required to pull off such a feat.

Morris’s Affection for Winston

Looking back at his time as Winston, Morris expressed profound appreciation for the role and the unique performance style it permitted him to delve into. He described the experience as a dream come true, shining a light on the deep bond he developed with his character. Despite the challenges, he indicated readiness to step back into Winston’s shoes, should a spinoff materialize.

The Future of ‘New Girl’

However, news about a potential revival of ‘New Girl’ remains elusive. Elizabeth Meriwether, the series’ creator, had previously mentioned that it was premature to ponder a series continuation. While Morris’s comments stoke enthusiasm for a spinoff, the realization of such a project hangs in the balance. As fans wait with bated breath, the future of ‘New Girl’ and Winston’s journey remain shrouded in anticipation.