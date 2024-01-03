en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Lalbagh’s Republic Day Flower Show Celebrates Basavanna and Vachana Literature

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:08 am EST
Lalbagh’s Republic Day Flower Show Celebrates Basavanna and Vachana Literature

The Republic Day flower show at Lalbagh Botanical Garden this year is set to be an immersive cultural experience, celebrating the life and literature of ‘Vishwaguru Basavanna and Vachana Sahithya’. From January 18 to 28, the Horticulture Department will guide visitors on a floral journey through significant aspects of Basavanna’s life and Vachana literature.

Floral Splendor Embodying Cultural Significance

Adding to the visual spectacle, the event will feature a stunning floral replica of Anubhava Mantapa, the 12th-century socio-religious institution established by Basavanna. Other exhibits will include replicas of Aikya Mantapa and Ishta Linga Prathiroopa, as well as vivid presentations of Basavanna’s interactions with the public. This fusion of horticulture and history aims to both celebrate and educate, drawing attention to the profound influence of Basavanna and Vachana literature on society.

Enhancing the Visitor Experience

Complementing the floral displays, large screens throughout Lalbagh will provide information about Basavanna and Vachana literature. Furthermore, the show will feature models, busts, and statues of prominent Vachana writers like Allama Prabhu, Akka Mahadevi, and Ambigara Chowdayya. This blend of technology and traditional exhibits will truly enhance the visitor experience, making the floral celebration a comprehensive cultural journey.

First Exhibition of Cymbidium Orchids in the State

This year’s flower show will also mark the first exhibition of Cymbidium Orchids in the State, courtesy of the Horticulture Department. Sourced from Darjeeling and cultivated in the Karnataka Siri Horticulture Garden in Ooty, these orchids will be part of the approximately 10-12 lakh flower pots adorning the glasshouse and Lalbagh. Additionally, the show will feature 15 types of temperate plants, adding to the botanical diversity of the event.

Building on the success of the 2023 Independence Day flower show, which recorded daily visits of over one lakh people, this event is expected to attract even larger crowds. The Horticulture Department is also setting up 120 technical stalls with information on advanced horticulture technology, striving to inspire and educate visitors.

Prior to the show, an essay competition for students on the topic ‘Kayakave Kailasa’ will take place at Lalbagh, further integrating education with cultural celebration.

0
Agriculture Arts & Entertainment India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
12 mins ago
GreenLab and Ginkgo Bioworks Join Forces to Combat 'Forever Chemicals'
In an ambitious partnership, plant-biotechnology company GreenLab and the organism company Ginkgo Bioworks have joined forces to confront the environmental and health threat posed by PFAS contaminants. Commonly referred to as ‘forever chemicals’ due to their enduring nature, PFAS currently lack a commercial solution for degradation, a gap that this alliance aims to fill. Unveiling
GreenLab and Ginkgo Bioworks Join Forces to Combat 'Forever Chemicals'
Jeremy Clarkson Seeks Approval for New Barn at Diddly Squat Farm
22 mins ago
Jeremy Clarkson Seeks Approval for New Barn at Diddly Squat Farm
Unlocking Photosynthesis: The Key to Global Food Security
25 mins ago
Unlocking Photosynthesis: The Key to Global Food Security
Singer Industrial Boosts North American Presence with Acquisition of HOSER Inc.
13 mins ago
Singer Industrial Boosts North American Presence with Acquisition of HOSER Inc.
California's School Meals for All Program: Feeding Bodies, Nourishing Minds
16 mins ago
California's School Meals for All Program: Feeding Bodies, Nourishing Minds
USDA Report Reveals Rising Food Insecurity; U.S. Egg Production Sees Uptick
18 mins ago
USDA Report Reveals Rising Food Insecurity; U.S. Egg Production Sees Uptick
Latest Headlines
World News
Andrew Puttick Appointed New Batting Coach for Afghanistan, Gordon Parsons to Mentor U19 Team
12 seconds
Andrew Puttick Appointed New Batting Coach for Afghanistan, Gordon Parsons to Mentor U19 Team
Brenton Strange's Progression in Jacksonville Jaguars and Evan Engram's Historic Season
1 min
Brenton Strange's Progression in Jacksonville Jaguars and Evan Engram's Historic Season
Kodagu District Enhances Sports Infrastructure with New Hockey Stadium
1 min
Kodagu District Enhances Sports Infrastructure with New Hockey Stadium
Fulfilling Indoor Cat Lives: The Role of Safe Olfactory Stimulation
2 mins
Fulfilling Indoor Cat Lives: The Role of Safe Olfactory Stimulation
L'Jarius Sneed's Unyielding Defense: A Highlight of Kansas City Chiefs' Season
2 mins
L'Jarius Sneed's Unyielding Defense: A Highlight of Kansas City Chiefs' Season
Uddhav Thackeray Criticizes State Government, Promises Change if Shiv Sena Comes to Power
2 mins
Uddhav Thackeray Criticizes State Government, Promises Change if Shiv Sena Comes to Power
Kevin Garnett's Food Metaphors: A Unique Blend of Basketball and Culinary Expressions
2 mins
Kevin Garnett's Food Metaphors: A Unique Blend of Basketball and Culinary Expressions
Andretti Global's Off-Season Overhaul: New Livery and Driver on Board
2 mins
Andretti Global's Off-Season Overhaul: New Livery and Driver on Board
Groundbreaking Study Suggests Gut Microbiota Changes After Bariatric Surgery Can Influence Metabolism
3 mins
Groundbreaking Study Suggests Gut Microbiota Changes After Bariatric Surgery Can Influence Metabolism
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
39 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
41 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
49 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
51 mins
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
59 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
1 hour
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
1 hour
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app