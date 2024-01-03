Lalbagh’s Republic Day Flower Show Celebrates Basavanna and Vachana Literature

The Republic Day flower show at Lalbagh Botanical Garden this year is set to be an immersive cultural experience, celebrating the life and literature of ‘Vishwaguru Basavanna and Vachana Sahithya’. From January 18 to 28, the Horticulture Department will guide visitors on a floral journey through significant aspects of Basavanna’s life and Vachana literature.

Floral Splendor Embodying Cultural Significance

Adding to the visual spectacle, the event will feature a stunning floral replica of Anubhava Mantapa, the 12th-century socio-religious institution established by Basavanna. Other exhibits will include replicas of Aikya Mantapa and Ishta Linga Prathiroopa, as well as vivid presentations of Basavanna’s interactions with the public. This fusion of horticulture and history aims to both celebrate and educate, drawing attention to the profound influence of Basavanna and Vachana literature on society.

Enhancing the Visitor Experience

Complementing the floral displays, large screens throughout Lalbagh will provide information about Basavanna and Vachana literature. Furthermore, the show will feature models, busts, and statues of prominent Vachana writers like Allama Prabhu, Akka Mahadevi, and Ambigara Chowdayya. This blend of technology and traditional exhibits will truly enhance the visitor experience, making the floral celebration a comprehensive cultural journey.

First Exhibition of Cymbidium Orchids in the State

This year’s flower show will also mark the first exhibition of Cymbidium Orchids in the State, courtesy of the Horticulture Department. Sourced from Darjeeling and cultivated in the Karnataka Siri Horticulture Garden in Ooty, these orchids will be part of the approximately 10-12 lakh flower pots adorning the glasshouse and Lalbagh. Additionally, the show will feature 15 types of temperate plants, adding to the botanical diversity of the event.

Building on the success of the 2023 Independence Day flower show, which recorded daily visits of over one lakh people, this event is expected to attract even larger crowds. The Horticulture Department is also setting up 120 technical stalls with information on advanced horticulture technology, striving to inspire and educate visitors.

Prior to the show, an essay competition for students on the topic ‘Kayakave Kailasa’ will take place at Lalbagh, further integrating education with cultural celebration.