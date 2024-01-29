Lalah Hathaway Enchants Cape Town with Intimate Evening Concert

On January 27, the verdant expanse of Kirstenbosch Gardens in Cape Town resonated with the soulful strains of American singer Lalah Hathaway's voice.

The Grammy-award-winner graced the stage as part of her 'Intimate Evening with Lalah Hathaway' concert series in South Africa. Born into a musical legacy, Hathaway carries the torch of R&B, originally lit by her father, the legendary Donny Hathaway.

The Legacy and the Legend

With 10 Grammy nominations and 5 wins to her name, Hathaway is no stranger to recognition. Her first brush with the coveted Grammy came in 2013 when she shared the Best R&B Performance award with Snarky Puppy. Yet, her music transcends accolades, reaching out to fans with its emotive depth and melodic richness.

Impressions of Cape Town

During her South African sojourn, Hathaway also performed at Montecasino's Teatro in Johannesburg on January 19, 20, and 21. However, it was her Cape Town visit that was eagerly anticipated. Her enthusiasm for the city was palpable, as evidenced by her social media posts that pulsated with her experiences and impressions of South Africa.

An Evening to Remember

The Cape Town show was an eclectic mix of talent. Local singer-songwriter Langa Mavuso warmed up the audience as the opening act, followed by the California band Legally Blynd and DJ Big Russ, or Russell Gatewood in the non-musical world. But the star of the evening was undoubtedly Hathaway, her music harmoniously blending with the idyllic surroundings of Kirstenbosch Gardens. The lush botanical gardens provided the perfect backdrop for an intimate concert - a confluence of nature's beauty and human creativity.