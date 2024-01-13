Lala Kent Hints at Discord with Kristen Doute Amid ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Developments

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ universe seems to be brimming with potential conflict between former co-stars. Lala Kent, a major player in the reality series, hinted at an undercurrent of discord with Kristen Doute during a recent Amazon Live session. Kent’s dismissive response to the possibility of appearing on Doute’s podcast, ‘Sex, Love, and What Else Matters with Kristen Doute,’ suggests a strain in their relationship.

Comments on Podcast Spur Speculation

When asked about her thoughts on Doute’s podcast, Kent responded with apparent disinterest, even going as far as to question the existence of the podcast. While she did not outright confirm a feud, her comments have sparked speculation among fans and media.

Drama on the Vanderpump Front

Further adding to the intrigue, Kent also revealed that she had experienced a tumultuous period with another co-star, Katie Maloney, during the filming of the show’s upcoming 11th season. However, she indicated that their relationship has since improved. On the other side, Doute, in her podcast, addressed Kent’s comments from the VPR season 11 trailer where Kent appeared to criticize Ariana Madix’s response to being cheated on. Doute sided with Madix, suggesting that her reaction was genuine, despite Kent’s claim that it was taken out of context.

Upcoming Vanderpump Rules Season and Spinoff

The new season of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ is set to premiere on January 30 and will feature the return of the season 10 cast, with the exception of Raquel Leviss. The plot will revolve around the group’s handling of an affair scandal. In addition to the new season, Doute is set to appear in a ‘Vanderpump Rules’ spinoff alongside other former stars. The details of the spinoff remain under wraps, but reports suggest that other VPR alumni may join the roster.