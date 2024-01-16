LaKeith Stanfield Joins Mark Wahlberg in 'Play Dirty' - A Shane Black Crime Thriller

Acclaimed Hollywood actor LaKeith Stanfield has secured a prominent role alongside Mark Wahlberg in Shane Black's forthcoming crime thriller, "Play Dirty." The film is a venture of Amazon MGM Studios, based on the celebrated series of novels by Donald E. Westlake, centered around the character of Parker.

Parker: A Ruthless Professional Thief

A career criminal recognized for his mercilessness and steadfast work principles, Parker has been brought to life onscreen by various actors in previous adaptations, such as Lee Marvin, Robert Duvall, Mel Gibson, and Jason Statham. In this rendition, Wahlberg will personify Parker, who, after being betrayed, is on a quest for revenge. Coincidentally, this pursuit coincides with the most significant heist of his career.

A Diverse Set of Adversaries

To emerge victorious, Parker must outsmart an array of diverse adversaries, including a South American dictator, the New York mob, and the world's wealthiest man. Stanfield will portray the character of Grofield, Parker's accomplice, who is part actor and part con artist.

The Team Behind 'Play Dirty'

The screenplay for 'Play Dirty' has been crafted by Shane Black, Charles Mondry, and Anthony Bagarozzi. The film's production is in the hands of Jules Daly and Marc Toberoff, with Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey as executive producers.

Recently, Stanfield played roles in Disney's 'Haunted Mansion' and 'The Book of Clarence,' both of which did not fare well at the box office, despite Stanfield receiving positive acclaims for his performances.