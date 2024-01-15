Lakecia Benjamin: A Phoenix Rising in the Jazz Landscape

It's a story of resilience and passion, sculpted by the soulful notes of jazz. Saxophonist Lakecia Benjamin, a symbol of strength in adversity, has clinched her maiden Grammy nominations for best instrumental composition, best jazz performance, and best jazz instrumental album for her critically acclaimed album, "Phoenix." Impacted by a grave car accident in 2021 that resulted in multiple injuries, Benjamin's journey to recovery was nothing short of remarkable. She converted her experiences into mesmerizing music, cementing her place in the jazz realm.

Phoenix Rises from the Ashes

The phoenix, a mythological bird, symbolizes rebirth from the ashes of its predecessor, an apt metaphor for Benjamin's triumphant resurgence. As part of her comeback, she is set to take center stage as the bandleader for the second time in Seattle. This achievement is particularly significant given the legendary status of Jazz Alley among New York musicians.

A Shift in the Jazz Landscape

Benjamin's "Phoenix" is not just a collection of tunes; it represents a shift in the traditionally male-dominated jazz scene. The album features a predominance of women guest artists, a testament to Benjamin's commitment to promoting gender equality in the industry. In a narrative often led by men, she brings a fresh, assertive female voice to the foreground.

Debate Over the 'Jazz' Label

The saxophonist also addresses the ongoing debate over labeling music as 'jazz.' Benjamin asserts that the term is crucial for acknowledging the roots and power of Black music. This recognition, she argues, is key to maintaining the genre's historical and cultural significance.

The Power of Adversity

More than a musician, Benjamin is a storyteller who found the power to express herself through her music following the trauma of her car accident. Her audience spans a diverse age range, from seasoned listeners to inquisitive teenagers, all captivated by the raw emotion and depth of her sound.

Jazz's Rising Stars

Meanwhile, another emerging talent, pianist Jahari Stampley, is preparing for his debut at Jazz Alley. Stampley, the winner of the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz International Piano Competition and named 2023 Chicagoan of the Year for Jazz, traces his musical development back to watching and mimicking pop covers. He is set to perform in a trio alongside his Grammy-nominated mother, D-Erania Stampley, on bass and Miguel Russell on drums.