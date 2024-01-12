Lake Country Art Gallery Announces ‘Bats in the Belfry’ Exhibition Featuring Local Artists

The Lake Country Art Gallery, an emblem of artistic expression and cultural engagement, is set to unfurl its curtains for a novel art exhibition titled “Bats in the Belfry: The Origins of Bat Shit Crazy.” The exhibition, featuring the creative prowess of local artists Jen Dyck and Steve Mennie, is scheduled to commence on January 13, 2024, stretching over a span of two months until March 10.

A Melange of Artistic Endeavors

Visitors flocking to the gallery during this period will be treated to a diverse range of artworks spanning paintings, drawings, and collages. The exhibition stands as a testament to the versatility and imaginative expanse of these local artists, who have poured their talent and vision into each artwork.

The Creative Confluence of Dyck and Mennie

The creative partnership between Jen Dyck and Steve Mennie is the crux of this artistic extravaganza. Their combined vision has culminated in a thought-provoking experience, dialoguing with themes and observations that echo with contemporary issues and societal insights.

An Invitation to Immerse in Art

The Lake Country Art Gallery extends a warm invitation to artists, art connoisseurs, and the local community to be part of the opening reception on the first day of the exhibition from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The event promises an engaging encounter with art, stimulating contemplation and cultural interaction through the medium of visual art.