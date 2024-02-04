Lainey Wilson Shines at Pre-Grammy Party, Announces Partnership with Coors Light

Country music artist and Yellowstone actress, Lainey Wilson, hogged the limelight at a pre-Grammy party in Beverly Hills, donning a white one-shoulder romper that accentuated her recent weight loss. The outfit, enhanced with lace cut-outs at the waist and bell hems at the bottoms, was paired with high heels and a beige hat emblazoned with a 'C'. The 'C', a symbolism of Wilson's recent partnership with well-known beer brand, Coors, stood out on the hat.

Partnership with Coors Light

Wilson, acclaimed for her role in the Yellowstone series and her music, has now added another feather to her cap. She is all set to star in a Super Bowl commercial for Coors Light, presenting a behind-the-scenes look where she is seen draped in ice. This commercial is designed to promote the Coors Light Chill Train, which has a special section enabling fans to virtually accompany Wilson.

Multi-Year Music Partnership and Grammys

This ad campaign is a part of a broader multi-year music partnership with Coors Light. This partnership is set to include a comprehensive 'through the line' advertising strategy. This strategy will encompass digital and OOH (Out of Home) advertising, with retail materials expected to make their appearance in stores from February 2024. The partnership with Coors Light underscores Wilson's growing stature in the music industry, as evidenced by her nomination for two 2024 Grammys. Wilson, a recipient of multiple awards including the prestigious Entertainer of the Year at the Country Music Association Awards, has been consistently making waves in the music scene.

Country's Cool Again Tour 2024

As a part of her partnership with Coors Light, Wilson has grand plans to bring the brand on board her 2024 Country's Cool Again tour. This is slated to include co-branded merchandise and ticket giveaways, with one lucky fan even getting a chance to accompany her to her show in London.