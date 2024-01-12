en English
Arts & Entertainment

Lainey Wilson Joins Rock Legends the Black Crowes on New Track for Upcoming Album

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:49 am EST
Lainey Wilson Joins Rock Legends the Black Crowes on New Track for Upcoming Album

The fusion of country and rock is poised to take the music scene by storm. The renowned country artist Lainey Wilson has joined forces with legendary rock band the Black Crowes in a groundbreaking collaboration. The result is a new track, ‘Wilted Rose’, which will be featured on the Crowes’ forthcoming album, ‘Happiness Bastards.’ This is the band’s first album in 15 long years, and the anticipation is palpable.

Collaboration Born from Mutual Admiration

The collaboration was sparked off at the CMT Awards in Austin, where Wilson expressed her deep admiration for the Crowes. Wilson, who is known for her love of rock music, often covers classic rock songs during her performances. In ‘Wilted Rose,’ she brings her rock & roll credentials to the table, adding a distinctive flavor to the gospel-tinged track.

Crowes Maintain Rock Roots Despite Crossover

While the collaboration may suggest a shift in genre, the Black Crowes have no plans to delve into country music. This was confirmed by the band’s guitarist, Rich Robinson. The Crowes, famed for their hit ‘She Talks to Angels,’ and having performed with Darius Rucker at the CMTs, remain true to their rock roots. The new album, ‘Happiness Bastards,’ is a testament to that commitment.

‘Happiness Bastards’ – A Long Anticipated Reunion

The Black Crowes’ new album, ‘Happiness Bastards,’ is scheduled for release on March 15. This marks the band’s first album of original material since 2009 and represents a significant moment: the reunion of the legendary band. The album features ten tracks that promise to showcase the band’s continued dedication to stripped, bare-bones rock & roll, with no unnecessary frills. It’s a return to rhythm and blues at its very best.

In conclusion, the collaboration between Lainey Wilson and the Black Crowes not only heralds a new song but also signifies the intersection of country and rock music. With the release of ‘Happiness Bastards,’ fans are eagerly awaiting to see how these genres blend and evolve.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

