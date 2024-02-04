Lainey Wilson Flaunts Weight Loss, Announces Music Partnership with Coors Light

The red carpet of the Clive Davis party played host to an array of stars, but one in particular stood out: country music sensation and actress, Lainey Wilson. Known for her role in the series 'Yellowstone,' Wilson stole the show not only with her performance but also with her stunning appearance, her weight loss clearly evident in a white one-shoulder romper with a lace cutout design.

Lainey Wilson's Rising Star

Wilson's talent and hard work have already brought her critical acclaim and numerous awards in the country music scene, including the coveted title of Entertainer of the Year at the Country Music Association Awards. With a string of No. 1 songs this decade, Wilson is leading the pack in the country music genre. Her latest album, 'Bell Bottom Country,' continues to ride high on the success wave, and she was recently honored with the Rulebreaker Award at Billboard's Women in Music Awards.

Coors Light Partnership: A New Chapter

Adding to her list of accomplishments, Wilson has inked a new multi-year music partnership with Coors Light. This collaboration is not just limited to her starring in a Super Bowl commercial; it extends to a comprehensive advertising campaign set to launch in February 2024. The partnership will also feature exclusive merchandise and giveaways, including tickets to Wilson's 'Country's Cool Again' tour.

Clearly thrilled about the collaboration, Wilson has declared, 'Hold my beer because I'm going on tour with Coors Light.' Her partnership with the brand is already making waves, with a recent appearance in a Coors Light Super Bowl ad and the announcement of her music partnership.

Fans' Golden Opportunity

For Wilson's fans, the partnership with Coors Light holds more than just the promise of new music and merchandise. It's an opportunity to win tickets to her tour and join her in the Coors Light advertising campaign. Coors Light is even covering travel expenses for lucky fans, offering them a chance to join the 'Coors Light Chill Train.'

The year 2024 is shaping up to be a big one for Lainey Wilson, with her new album, tour, and partnership with Coors Light. With her star on the rise, Wilson continues to make waves in the country music scene, much to the delight of her fans.