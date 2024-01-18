en English
Arts & Entertainment

Lahooti Melo Returns: Celebrating Ecology and Indigeneity through Art

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:42 am EST
The 11th edition of Lahooti Melo, a festival replete with art and conversation and centered around the themes of ecology and indigeneity, is set to captivate audiences once again. This year, the cultural extravaganza will spread its wings in the historic Rani Bagh of Hyderabad on January 20, with a lineup studded with luminaries like Faris Shafi and Mai Dhai.

From Jamshoro to Nationwide

Since its inception by founders Saif Samejo and Sana Khoja, Lahooti Melo has evolved from its humble beginnings in Jamshoro. It has now permeated other major Pakistani cities, including Hyderabad, Karachi, and Sukkur, with its unique message of grassroots initiatives, thereby inspiring similar undertakings by the Arts Council of Pakistan and the Sindh Culture Department.

A Confluence of Art, Ecology, and Sustainability

The festival’s motto, ‘EconotEgo’, encapsulates its commitment to environmental awareness. It has been instrumental in discouraging plastic use and promoting sustainable practices. In a significant move, it collaborated with provincial departments to introduce music as a subject in the curriculum of government schools, thereby providing a fresh avenue for employment for musicians.

Preserving Karoonjhar

This year, Lahooti Melo has taken up the cause of the Karoonjhar mountain range, under threat from mining and excavation projects. By highlighting different climate-related causes each year, the festival not only raises awareness but also encourages practical steps towards environmental conservation. In its attempt to revive public spaces, Lahooti Melo has chosen Rani Bagh as its venue, a testament to its commitment to community and nature.

Pakistan
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

