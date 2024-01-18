Lady Day Big Band: Crafting a Legacy with their Debut Album 'Livus'umoya'

South Africa's first all-women professional big band, the Lady Day Big Band (LDBB), is ready to launch their debut album 'Livus'umoya' at Cape Town's Star Theatre on February 23, 2024. The band came into existence in 2018, with a vision to highlight the expertise of female musicians, and has since significantly elevated the visibility of women in the music industry.

A Musical Compilation of South African Heritage

The upcoming album is an eclectic mix of South African music predominantly in the Jazz genre, with six original compositions by LDBB members. Alongside, it features reinterpretations of South African classics, blending contemporary styles with traditional big band sounds. The result is a unique musical experience that encapsulates the richness of South African musical heritage.

Impactful Messages Through Melodies

More than just music, the album addresses social issues, including a poignant response to the crisis of child murders in the Western Cape. It also features powerful collaborations, including the late Gloria Bosman's powerhouse vocals. Through their music, the LDBB aims to convey uplifting messages and inspire listeners globally.

Inspiring the Next Generation

Looking beyond music production, the LDBB has ambitions to represent African creativity on global stages and create increased visibility for women musicians on the continent. They also aim to inspire young musicians across the continent through free workshops, nurturing the next generation of female talent in the music industry.

The launch event, set to celebrate the band's journey and the spirit of their music, will feature the full 20-piece band, guest vocalist Lynelle Kenned, and other surprise guests. With the release of 'Livus'umoya,' the LDBB hopes to extend their reach to audiences both at home and worldwide, marking a significant milestone in their journey.