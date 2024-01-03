en English
Arts & Entertainment

Lacey Caroline to Illuminate Charlotte’s 2024 Theater Scene

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:21 pm EST
Lacey Caroline to Illuminate Charlotte’s 2024 Theater Scene

Charlotte’s local theater scene is set to shine in 2024, with a repertoire of exceptional performances led by the young and talented Lacey Caroline. The 17-year-old prodigy, known for her mesmerizing acting and singing, will play Val Clark in the much-anticipated production of “A Chorus Line.” This performance marks the beginning of the Teen Winter Series, a collaborative endeavor hosted by LAD Space and Davidson Community Players. The series features a vibrant ensemble of performers hailing from various universities and high schools.

Media Access and Performance Schedule

Media access to rehearsals has been granted for January 3-4, offering a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the production. The series of performances will kick off on January 5, with Lacey Caroline sure to captivate audiences with her versatile talent. But her involvement doesn’t stop with “A Chorus Line.” Lacey will also take on the role of Elsa in “Frozen, Jr.” and will participate in other Lake Norman area shows, including the popular “Be More Chill.”

Lacey Caroline: A Rising Star

Despite her young age, Lacey is no stranger to the limelight. With a history of notable performances and awards under her belt, she has been making waves in the acting scene. The Homeschool graduate has already showcased her talent in Hallmark’s “A Christmas Love Story” and is set to appear in the teen drama pilot “Rise to Fame” and Jessica Michael Davis’ “Escaping Ohio.”

Award-Winning Team Behind the Scenes

Debbie Lauder, a seasoned choreographer with a long-standing history with “A Chorus Line” and recent nominee for a Broadway World award, directs the show. The management of Lacey’s burgeoning career is in the capable hands of Kim Matuka of Schuller Talent, and she is represented by several reputable agencies.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

