Arts & Entertainment

La Vaughn Belle’s ‘Being of Myth and Memory’: An Artistic Exploration of Colonial History and Identity

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:11 pm EST
La Vaughn Belle, an artist deeply rooted in the cultures of Trinidad and Tobago and the U.S. Virgin Islands, is currently illuminating the Caribbean Museum Center for the Arts with her solo exhibition ‘Being of Myth and Memory.’ The exhibition, which runs from December 2 to January 13, is a profound exploration of colonial history and personal identity through a myriad of artistic mediums including painting, sculpture, video, and writing.

Unearthing Colonial Histories

Curated by Erica Moiah James, the exhibition is a part of the ‘Reparative Encounters’ project, an initiative aimed at fostering artistic collaboration and knowledge exchange across regions scarred by the colonial past. Belle’s work meticulously examines material culture from the colonial era, layering narratives to challenge and reinterpret historical contexts in a bid to move beyond colonial nostalgia and honor unremembered legacies.

Creating Myths and Maps

Her multifaceted approach transcends the traditional boundaries of art, creating myths, maps, counter monuments, and archives that delve into the very essence of identity and history. A key element in her exhibit is the intricate relationship between history, memory, and myth, drawing inspiration from Audre Lorde’s concept of bio mythography.

Endurance Amid Turbulence

Belle’s works echo the resilience of Caribbean people in the face of colonialism. Her series depicting palm trees amid storms stands as a potent symbol of the region’s turbulent past and the unwavering endurance of its people. Moreover, her artwork engages with coastal plant species and the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, reflecting on the interplay between natural elements and human history.

