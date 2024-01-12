en English
Arts & Entertainment

La Jolla Village Merchants Association Brings Cultural Fusion with Nowruz Celebration and Fashion Week Collaboration

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:50 pm EST
La Jolla Village Merchants Association Brings Cultural Fusion with Nowruz Celebration and Fashion Week Collaboration

For the first time in history, the La Jolla Village Merchants Association (LJVMA) is gearing up to host a Persian New Year celebration called Nowruz on March 19. The event is set to take place on the rooftop of the La Jolla Cove Hotel & Suites, aligning with the advent of spring. Elnaz Iraj, an esteemed board member, accentuated the uniqueness of the event, which will introduce attendees to traditional Persian food, art, dance, and music. The celebration will also showcase a 7 Seen table, a traditional Nowruz setup featuring seven symbolic items, each starting with the Persian letter ‘S’.

A Cultural Extravaganza

The upcoming Nowruz celebration forms part of the LJVMA’s wider mission to highlight La Jolla’s rich international business community. Admission to the event is free for the public, although reservations are mandatory, underscoring the community’s commitment to inclusivity.

Fashion Week Collaboration

In addition to these cultural festivities, LJVMA is also exploring a potential collaboration with Fashion Week San Diego. This partnership aspires to bring a significant fashion event to La Jolla, which may include a community fashion show and an outdoor runway event. This venture is reminiscent of the successful events held in October 2015 and 2016. To iron out the specifics, a virtual meeting with Fashion Week organizers is in the works.

Board Resignations and Meeting Logistics

On a slightly different note, board members Maddie Mackey and Marc Cormier disclosed their resignations due to personal reasons. Their vacant positions are expected to be filled in an upcoming meeting. Additionally, the board also deliberated over logistical concerns such as meeting venues and timings. The current consensus leans towards maintaining the meetings at The Living Room Coffeehouse at 4 p.m.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

