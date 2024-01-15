en English
Arts & Entertainment

La Jolla Athenaeum 2023 Jazz Series: Melding Jazz Legends and Rising Stars

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:21 pm EST
La Jolla Athenaeum 2023 Jazz Series: Melding Jazz Legends and Rising Stars

From the time its doors opened in 1989, the La Jolla Athenaeum’s jazz concert series in San Diego has been a beacon for jazz enthusiasts, hosting an array of jazz legends and rising stars. The upcoming season promises to be no different, boasting performances by jazz heavyweights such as Charles McPherson and the season opener with Ethan Iverson.

Charles Lloyd: A Timeless Jazz Legend

One of the most anticipated performances is that of Charles Lloyd, slated for March 17, a mere two days after his 85th birthday. But don’t let his age deceive you. Lloyd’s concerts are a sublime blend of artistic maturity and youthful exuberance, characterized by spontaneous musical explorations that refuse to be boxed into any genre.

In 2022, Lloyd exhibited his indefatigable spirit, releasing three new albums on Blue Note Records, each featuring a different trio. This artistic output underscores Lloyd’s relentless pursuit of new creative horizons, even as he maintains the depth and soulfulness that have been the hallmarks of his music since the 1950s.

Shining a Spotlight on Promising Talents

The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, while renowned for its history of featuring established musicians, is equally committed to nurturing promising talents. This commitment is evident in the inclusion of Alison Miller’s Boom Tic Boom and the we ARE Trio in the upcoming season’s lineup.

Commendable Lineup for the 2023 Jazz Series

Other notable names in the 2023 jazz series include Herbie Hancock, Branford Marsalis, Lakecia Benjamin, Joel Ross, and Tatiana Eva-Marie. These musicians, each with their unique contributions to the jazz landscape, are set to make the La Jolla Athenaeum’s jazz series a veritable feast for jazz lovers.

As the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library prepares for another exciting year of jazz, it continues to solidify its reputation as a hub for jazz in San Diego. The 2023 series, marked by its blend of timeless legends and emerging talents, promises to be a celebration of jazz in all its diversity and vibrancy.

Arts & Entertainment Music United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

