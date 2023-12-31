en English
Arts & Entertainment

KZ Tandingan’s Dynamic Performance Highlights New Year’s Eve Celebrations at BGC, Taguig

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 8:21 am EST
KZ Tandingan’s Dynamic Performance Highlights New Year’s Eve Celebrations at BGC, Taguig

As the clock ticked towards midnight on New Year’s Eve, the bustling 5th Avenue party in Bonifacio Global City (BGC), Taguig, was brought to life by the dynamic performance of KZ Tandingan, fondly known as Soul Supreme. The event, dubbed Salubong 2024, marked the welcome of the new year in a grand style, with Tandingan’s performance being a centerpiece of the evening’s entertainment.

Electrifying Performance by Tandingan

Opening with her energizing rendition of ‘Water’, a single from her music repertoire, Tandingan captivated the crowd and set the tone for the night. Her powerful vocals echoed through the venue, eliciting cheers and applause from the audience. Not one to rest on her laurels, she further delighted the crowd by performing ‘Imposible’, another one of her singles, showcasing her musical versatility and vocal prowess.

A Nod to Parokya ni Edgar

Adding a nostalgic touch to her performance, Tandingan paid homage to the popular Filipino rock band Parokya ni Edgar. She performed a medley of their songs, relaying her respect and admiration for the band. This gesture resonated deeply with the audience, showcasing the interconnectedness of the Filipino music industry and the shared respect among artists.

Salubong 2024: A Vibrant Welcome

The Salubong 2024 event was not just a countdown to the new year, but a celebration of Filipino music and culture. Tandingan’s performance, along with those of other artists, created an atmosphere of unity and festivity, ringing in the new year on a high note. As the crowd cheered on, it was clear that the event was not only a musical extravaganza but also a testament to the resilience and spirit of the Filipino people.

Arts & Entertainment Music Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

