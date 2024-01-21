Kylie Morgan: Making It Up As She Goes in Country Music

Kylie Morgan, the rising star in the country music world, owes a significant part of her success to country singer Walker Hayes. From her Grand Ole Opry debut in August 2022 to her performance at the CMA Fest 2022, and touring with the band Old Dominion, Morgan's journey has been nothing short of remarkable. These milestones, however, wouldn't have been possible without the guiding hand of Hayes, who has served as a mentor and big brother figure to Morgan since she was 15.

Walker Hayes: The Guiding Light

Walker Hayes has played an instrumental role in Morgan's ascent in the country music scene. His mentoring and support led to Morgan landing a publishing deal that would become the linchpin for her burgeoning career. The relationship between the two artists was not just professional; it was personal. Hayes provided the nurturing and guidance that Morgan needed to navigate the convoluted world of music.

From Pink Guitar to Grand Ole Opry

Morgan's passion for music and songwriting was ignited by a pink acoustic guitar, which was a Christmas gift from her grandfather. This instrument became the catalyst for her discovery of songwriting structure and stoked her love for music. She began crafting songs that eventually caught the attention of the notable record producer Shane McAnally, giving her career an additional boost.

On the Verge of a Breakthrough

Morgan's perseverance and talent have paid off. She has secured a publishing deal with SMACKSongs and is now on the brink of releasing her debut album titled 'Making It Up As I Go'. This album is a testament to her journey, her struggles, and her triumphs. It is a reflection of the artist she has become, molded by experiences, relationships, and a pink acoustic guitar. It is clear that Morgan has not just been making up songs, but she has been making up her path in the music industry, and so far, she's been hitting all the right notes.