Kylie Minogue’s ‘Padam Padam’ Almost Belonged to Another, Reveals Producer

Unfolding the intriguing backstory of Kylie Minogue’s hit song ‘Padam Padam’, it has been revealed that the chart-topper was initially considered by several artists, including Rita Ora, before finding its rightful home with Minogue. The revelation came from none other than the producer of the song, Lostboy, in a recent interview with the Sun.

Lostboy Sheds Light on ‘Padam Padam’

Lostboy, who has amassed a commendable track record by working with big names like Dua Lipa and Lewis Capaldi, unraveled the journey of ‘Padam Padam.’ The song, co-penned with Norwegian songwriter Ina Wroldsen, was born in February 2022. Post its creation, the track was sent to the record label, casting a shadow of uncertainty over its suitability for Minogue.

Possibility of Rita Ora Recording the Song

Amid the ambiguity surrounding the artist for the song, Rita Ora emerged as a potential contender. Despite the initial doubts and the looming possibility of Ora recording the song, Lostboy felt a sense of contentment that the song ultimately ended up with Minogue.

Lostboy’s Admiration for Minogue

Lostboy expressed his astonishment at Minogue’s conviction in taking up the song and making it her own. He lauded her for her uncanny ability to reinvent herself and stated that ‘Padam Padam’ feels both modern and distinctly Kylie. He affirmed that despite the song’s journey through various hands, it ended up with the right artist, encapsulating the essence of the song.

In addition to her music, Minogue has announced a Las Vegas residency at Voltaire, a new venue at the Venetian Resort, which kickstarted on November 3.