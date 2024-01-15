en English
Arts & Entertainment

Kyle Sandilands Hires The Project's Guest Booker Kirsten Maree

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:28 am EST
Kyle Sandilands Hires The Project’s Guest Booker Kirsten Maree

Radio host Kyle Sandilands, famously known for his candid remarks and charismatic presence on The Kyle and Jackie O show, has made an interesting move by hiring Kirsten Maree, a former guest booker for The Project, a show he’s previously criticized as ‘woke garbage.’ Despite his scathing remarks about the Channel Ten show, Sandilands has shown undeniable admiration for Maree’s knack of securing high-profile guests.

A-list Acquisitions

Maree’s impressive roster includes names like The Rolling Stones, Sam Smith, and Billie Eilish, and it’s this ability to reel in A-list celebrities that Sandilands hopes to harness for his own show. An especially notable booking by Maree was Hollywood icon, Tom Cruise, a feat that certainly caught Sandilands’ attention. In his bid to elevate his show’s guest list, Sandilands has already laid out ambitious plans, tasking Maree with securing an appearance by Jennifer Lopez.

A History of Disdain

Sandilands’ hiring of Maree may seem surprising given his history of animosity towards The Project. He has been particularly vocal in his criticism of media figure Steve Price, a regular on The Project. A war of words erupted between the two, with Price dubbing Sandilands a ‘grubby buffoon’ on the show, and Sandilands responding with a strongly worded voicemail, escalating their public feud.

Rising Above Differences

Despite his aversion for The Project, Sandilands has demonstrated his ability to separate personal biases from professional decisions. He has acknowledged the show’s success in attracting major celebrities, and hopes to replicate this success on his own platform. By bringing Maree on board, Sandilands aims to boost his own show’s profile, indicating his ambition to broaden its appeal to a wider audience.

Arts & Entertainment Australia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

