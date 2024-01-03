en English
Arts & Entertainment

Kyle Moeller’s Drone Revolutionizes Firework Filming

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:34 am EST
Kyle Moeller's Drone Revolutionizes Firework Filming

When the clock struck twelve this New Year’s Eve, Kyle Moeller was not merely capturing the festive spectacle of fireworks from a ground perspective. The innovative drone pilot was manoeuvring his device amidst the vibrant explosions, creating an immersive first-person view (FPV) experience that has taken the internet by storm.

Revolutionizing Firework Capture with Drones

Traditionally, the task of filming fireworks has been left to enthusiastic individuals wielding smartphones, their handheld devices pointed skywards in anticipation. However, Moeller’s approach deviates significantly from this norm, offering a unique perspective that has caught the attention of millions on TikTok.

His initial teaser video showed him donning viewing goggles, operating the drone with palpable excitement. The intrigue of the audience was piqued, a viewer challenging him to release the final product of his audacious endeavour. Rising to the occasion, Moeller unveiled the impressive footage of his drone deftly navigating through the exploding fireworks, a sight that left viewers in awe.

Viral Videos and Unexpected Mashups

Not stopping at the firework spectacle, Moeller also ventured into creating a mashup video that seamlessly integrated drone footage of a skier in action with the fireworks scenes. This unexpected combination further amplified the viewer’s experience, adding another layer to the narrative.

The videos have been a resounding success on TikTok, with an overwhelming response from users. The drone footage, vivid and thrilling in its nature, has set a new benchmark in the domain of firework filming.

The Critique of Filming Fireworks

The practice of filming fireworks is often critiqued, with a common contention that people seldom revisit these videos. However, the author argues that there exists an audience that cherishes these short clips of firework shows. Shared by loved ones during special occasions like the 4th of July or New Year’s Eve, these videos hold a sentimental value that transcends their visual appeal.

Addressed to those who enjoy watching fireworks videos without the need for repeated viewing, the article resonates with the author’s perspective. It is a testament to the transient beauty of fireworks, captured in a manner that only Kyle Moeller’s drone could achieve.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

