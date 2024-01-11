During the glitz and glamour of the MTV Golden Globe Awards, esteemed choreographer Kyle Hanagami sent shockwaves through the entertainment world. In a revealing red carpet interview, Hanagami cited K-pop sensation BLACKPINK as his muse for the dance routines in the eagerly anticipated series 'Mean Girls.' This unexpected revelation from Hanagami, a prominent figure in the global dance scene, underscored BLACKPINK's meteoric rise and their ever-growing influence on global dance and entertainment.

BLACKPINK - A Source of Inspiration

BLACKPINK's powerful choreography and charismatic performances have not only endeared them to millions of fans, known as BLINKS, but have also made them a reference point for professionals in the industry. Hanagami's acknowledgement of the K-pop quartet as a source of inspiration for 'Mean Girls' choreography was met with resounding approval from BLINKS and the wider public, further highlighting the girl group's global impact.

Kyle Hanagami - A Celebrated Choreographer

Los Angeles-based Kyle Hanagami is no stranger to the limelight. Known for his innovative and meticulous choreography, his illustrious career spans music videos, live performances, and dance covers. Hanagami's signature style, a fusion of intricate movements and evocative storytelling, has been showcased in his collaborations with various artists, including K-pop groups such as TWICE, EXO, Girls' Generation, aespa, and global music icons like Justin Bieber, Britney Spears, and Meghan Trainor.

BLACKPINK's Global Influence

The 'Mean Girls' series marks another significant milestone in BLACKPINK's influential career. The public adulation for their artistic contributions, coupled with their impact on a highly anticipated series like 'Mean Girls,' illustrates the respect they command in the creative community. As Hanagami revealed his influence from BLACKPINK's choreography, netizens expressed their excitement over the K-pop group's footprint on such an iconic remake. This acknowledgment cements BLACKPINK's role as influential figures in the global dance and entertainment scene, proving that they are not just performers, but trendsetters too.