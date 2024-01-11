en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Kyle Hanagami Cites BLACKPINK as Inspiration at MTV Golden Globe Awards

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:53 pm EST
Kyle Hanagami Cites BLACKPINK as Inspiration at MTV Golden Globe Awards

During the glitz and glamour of the MTV Golden Globe Awards, esteemed choreographer Kyle Hanagami sent shockwaves through the entertainment world. In a revealing red carpet interview, Hanagami cited K-pop sensation BLACKPINK as his muse for the dance routines in the eagerly anticipated series ‘Mean Girls.’ This unexpected revelation from Hanagami, a prominent figure in the global dance scene, underscored BLACKPINK’s meteoric rise and their ever-growing influence on global dance and entertainment.

BLACKPINK – A Source of Inspiration

BLACKPINK’s powerful choreography and charismatic performances have not only endeared them to millions of fans, known as BLINKS, but have also made them a reference point for professionals in the industry. Hanagami’s acknowledgement of the K-pop quartet as a source of inspiration for ‘Mean Girls’ choreography was met with resounding approval from BLINKS and the wider public, further highlighting the girl group’s global impact.

Kyle Hanagami – A Celebrated Choreographer

Los Angeles-based Kyle Hanagami is no stranger to the limelight. Known for his innovative and meticulous choreography, his illustrious career spans music videos, live performances, and dance covers. Hanagami’s signature style, a fusion of intricate movements and evocative storytelling, has been showcased in his collaborations with various artists, including K-pop groups such as TWICE, EXO, Girls’ Generation, aespa, and global music icons like Justin Bieber, Britney Spears, and Meghan Trainor.

BLACKPINK’s Global Influence

The ‘Mean Girls’ series marks another significant milestone in BLACKPINK’s influential career. The public adulation for their artistic contributions, coupled with their impact on a highly anticipated series like ‘Mean Girls,’ illustrates the respect they command in the creative community. As Hanagami revealed his influence from BLACKPINK’s choreography, netizens expressed their excitement over the K-pop group’s footprint on such an iconic remake. This acknowledgment cements BLACKPINK’s role as influential figures in the global dance and entertainment scene, proving that they are not just performers, but trendsetters too.

0
Arts & Entertainment K-Pop United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
3 mins ago
Annie Awards 2024: Historic Absence of Disney and Pixar in Best Animated Feature Category
For the first time since their inception in 1992, the Best Animated Feature category at the Annie Awards, a coveted accolade in the animation industry, will not host a film from either Disney or Pixar. This break in tradition underscores a momentous shift in an industry where these behemoth studios have reigned supreme for over
Annie Awards 2024: Historic Absence of Disney and Pixar in Best Animated Feature Category
Billy Mitchell and Twin Galaxies Settle Defamation Lawsuit
7 mins ago
Billy Mitchell and Twin Galaxies Settle Defamation Lawsuit
Tom Cruise's New Deal, SAG Awards Nominations, and More: A Roundup of Entertainment News
9 mins ago
Tom Cruise's New Deal, SAG Awards Nominations, and More: A Roundup of Entertainment News
Sacha Jafri's Artwork Embarks on a Historic Journey to the Moon
5 mins ago
Sacha Jafri's Artwork Embarks on a Historic Journey to the Moon
'Konosuba: Love For These Clothes Of Desire!' Set for Release on February 8, 2024
5 mins ago
'Konosuba: Love For These Clothes Of Desire!' Set for Release on February 8, 2024
K.Flay Rings in 2024 with New Single 'Carsick': A Musical Exploration of Freedom
6 mins ago
K.Flay Rings in 2024 with New Single 'Carsick': A Musical Exploration of Freedom
Latest Headlines
World News
UFC Vegas 84: Joshua Van vs Felipe Bunes - A Classic Striker vs Grappler Matchup
2 mins
UFC Vegas 84: Joshua Van vs Felipe Bunes - A Classic Striker vs Grappler Matchup
Gear Up for High School Sports Events: Detailed Schedule for January 11 and 12
2 mins
Gear Up for High School Sports Events: Detailed Schedule for January 11 and 12
Zambia's President Urges Urban to Rural Shift Amid Cholera Crisis
3 mins
Zambia's President Urges Urban to Rural Shift Amid Cholera Crisis
Surgical Assistant Dr. Ian DePass Battles Suspension Over COVID-19 Vaccination Policy
3 mins
Surgical Assistant Dr. Ian DePass Battles Suspension Over COVID-19 Vaccination Policy
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
4 mins
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
Trump's Unorthodox Courtroom Speech: A Breach of Legal Protocol?
4 mins
Trump's Unorthodox Courtroom Speech: A Breach of Legal Protocol?
NFL Announces International Games for 2024: Bears, Vikings to Play in London; Panthers in Germany
4 mins
NFL Announces International Games for 2024: Bears, Vikings to Play in London; Panthers in Germany
NFL Announces Teams for 2024 International Games in London and Munich
4 mins
NFL Announces Teams for 2024 International Games in London and Munich
Israel Adesanya Eyes Return to the Octagon Sooner Than Expected
6 mins
Israel Adesanya Eyes Return to the Octagon Sooner Than Expected
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
3 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
4 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
5 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
6 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
7 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
8 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
10 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app