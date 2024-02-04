Actress Kwezi Ndlovu Welcomes Twin Boys, Shares Joyful Moments on Instagram

South African screen star, Kwezi Ndlovu, has charmed her audience with a heartwarming announcement - the birth of her twin boys. Known for her portrayal of the original Nobuntu in the much-followed television series 'Umkhokha: The Curse,' Ndlovu took to Instagram on February 1 to share her joyous news.

Amidst the glowing comments and congratulatory messages, Ndlovu introduced her newborns to the world with an enchanting video. This revelation follows her public announcement in November, where she highlighted her blossoming pregnancy on a beach, cradling her full-grown belly in the picturesque backdrop of Mauritius. The Instagram post heralding the birth of her twins is now flooded with an outpouring of warm wishes and blessings from her wide fan base and fellow celebrities.

Speculations and Celebrations

Along with the delightful news of her twin boys, Ndlovu also posted an intriguing image of herself holding hands with an unidentified man. The image has sparked speculation about the identity of the man, believed to be the father of the twins. However, the actress, who has been private about her personal life, has chosen to keep his identity concealed for now.

In a related development, entertainment commentator Jabu Mcdonald reported in 2023 that Ndlovu was replaced in her role as Nobuntu by actress Kwanele Mthethwa. Nevertheless, Ndlovu, a recipient of the Best Newcomer award at the Darling Exceptional Woman’s Awards in 2018, remains a respected figure in the entertainment industry.