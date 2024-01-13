Kushee Ravi Defies Stereotypes in Her Upcoming Film ‘Case of Kondana’

Known for her evocative performance in ‘Dia’, Kushee Ravi is gearing up for the release of her third Kannada film, ‘Case of Kondana’, a venture into the investigative genre. Slated for release on January 26, Kushee graces the screen as a doctor who serves not only as the love interest for the protagonist but also as his emotional bulwark. The film showcases a remarkable ensemble of actors, including Vijay Raghavendra, Bhavana Menon, and Rangayana Raghu.

Defying Stereotypes

Despite gaining recognition for her introverted roles, Kushee is determined to shatter stereotypes and debunk misconceptions. She is consciously steering clear of typecast characters and auditioning for a wider range of roles. Furthermore, she has successfully set foot in Telugu cinema with films such as ‘Rudra’ and ‘Pindam’.

Multiple Projects Underway

Kushee is currently preoccupied with several projects, including ‘Full Meals’ and ‘S/o of Mutthanna’, each in different stages of production. She dismisses the notion that marriage bars a heroine’s career progression, citing a positive shift in the industry’s mindset and her personal experience of landing lead roles post-marriage.

‘Case of Kondana’ – A Detailed Look

‘Case of Kondana’ is a product of a talented crew, featuring Gagan Baderiya’s music, Vishwanath Rao’s cinematography, and Bhavani Shankar’s art direction. The film comes to life under the production of Devi Prasad Shetty and Sathwik Hebba. Kushee underlines the significance of each character in the film, stating that every role holds its weight and contributes to the narrative’s integrity.