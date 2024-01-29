Kunle Afolayan Advocates for Stage Plays Amidst Nigerian Cinema Evolution

In a recent interview on Channels' Sunrise programme, renowned Nigerian filmmaker Kunle Afolayan shared his unwavering belief in the vibrancy of stage plays amidst the evolving landscape of Nigerian cinema and the surge in streaming platforms. Afolayan underlined the unyielding dedication of professionals to stage plays and the ongoing productions in Nigeria, signifying a thriving industry.

Comparing Stage Plays and Film Production

Afolayan acknowledged the intense time commitment required for staging a play, with rehearsals alone sometimes taking up to six months. This is in stark comparison to the quicker turnaround of film production. The filmmaker further elaborated on the intricacies of stage plays, noting that a single project often demands a year-long commitment from the cast and crew. This observation contrasts with the current trend in the film industry where actors rapidly move from one film set to another.

Industry Stalwarts Bolstering Stage Plays

Despite these challenges, Afolayan remains optimistic about the future of stage plays in Nigeria. He credits figures such as Bolanle Austin Peters and Joke Silver for their continuous involvement in the industry, working tirelessly to keep the stage play scene alive and flourishing. Their dedication to the craft, coupled with the passion of numerous other professionals, ensures the survival and growth of this art form.

Afolayan's Upcoming Netflix Series

Afolayan also discussed his forthcoming Netflix series, an offshoot of his original movie Anikulapo. The conception of the series stemmed from an initial idea to create a series instead of a film which gained momentum after the film's success. The movie turned out to be the most-watched non-English film globally on Netflix, paving the way for the subsequent series. He unveiled the official poster for the series, Anikulapo Rise of the Spectre, starring notable Nollywood stars and set to be distributed globally by Netflix.