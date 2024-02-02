Kung Fu Tea Unveils Themed Drink Collaboration with 'Miraculous - Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir'

Kung Fu Tea, a renowned beverage company, has unveiled an exciting collaboration with the globally popular animated series, 'Miraculous - Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir.' The partnership is set to launch a themed drink collaboration in February, featuring two character-inspired beverages, 'Ladybug's Spots On Lemonade' and 'Cat Noir's Cocoa Cream Cataclysm.'

Themed Collaboration: A Treat for Fans

Not just limited to delightful beverages, the collaboration also includes exclusive KFT x Miraculous stickers, offering fans a fun way to celebrate their love for the series. Additionally, a social media sweepstakes and various engaging activities are lined up, further amplifying the excitement around this collaboration.

A Testament to the Popularity of 'Miraculous'

'Miraculous' narrates the thrilling adventures of two teenagers who morph into superheroes to protect Paris, winning hearts globally. The series enjoys widespread appeal, thanks to its availability on significant platforms like Disney Channel, Disney+, and Netflix, not to mention the billions of views it commands on YouTube, millions of plays on Roblox, and over 300 million products sold worldwide.

Kung Fu Tea: Celebrating the Spirit of 'Miraculous'

Matthew Poveromo, the marketing manager at Kung Fu Tea, voiced his enthusiasm about the collaboration, underscoring the company's commitment to delivering fun experiences. This innovative partnership celebrates the spirit of 'Miraculous,' allowing fans to savor a taste of their favorite superheroes at participating Kung Fu Tea locations.