Krysten Ritter's Instagram Post Fuels Speculation of Jessica Jones's Return in MCU

Krysten Ritter, the renowned actress who portrayed Jessica Jones in the Netflix Marvel series, has ignited a wave of speculation among fans. A recent post on her Instagram Stories, showcasing her wearing a t-shirt her character donned in the series, has led to conjectures about her possible return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The timing of the post aligns with the ongoing filming of Marvel Studios' Daredevil: Born Again in New York. The set has seen several Netflix Marvel actors, including Wilson Bethel (Bullseye), Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson), and Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page).

Teasing a Return to the MCU

Ritter's Instagram post bore the caption 'IYKYK' (If You Know You Know), hinting at her character's iconic attire from the Netflix series, Jessica Jones. This cryptic message, alongside her public fondness for the character, has left fans hopeful for her reprisal of the role. In a 2022 interview, Ritter expressed her eagerness to return, stating she would 'absolutely just die to play Jessica again'.

Wave of Reprisals and New Entries

Besides Ritter, the MCU may also see the return of Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle (Punisher). Bernthal has previously stated his commitment to the role and his intent to deliver a performance that resonates with fans. The possible return of these characters and the rumored integration of the Defenders into the broader MCU have fans buzzing with excitement.

Potential Integration of the Defenders

The return of these characters, coupled with the canonization of all Netflix Marvel shows, suggests a possible integration of the Defenders into the broader MCU. This potential integration would mark a significant expansion of the MCU, introducing a new dynamic to the existing narrative. With the production of Daredevil: Born Again in full swing, fans are eager to see how these developments unfold.