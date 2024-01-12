en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Krys Marshall Reflects on ‘For All Mankind’ Season Four Finale

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:57 pm EST
Krys Marshall Reflects on ‘For All Mankind’ Season Four Finale

In the wake of the season four finale of ‘For All Mankind,’ Krys Marshall, who embodies the character Danielle Poole, has opened up about the journey her character has traversed over four seasons of this alternate history sci-fi series. Danielle Poole, initially introduced as one among the first twelve female astronauts, has metamorphosed into a seasoned commander leading missions on Mars by 2003.

A Unique Narrative Style: Time Jumps

For All Mankind employs a distinctive storytelling technique of time jumps, spanning over three decades. This unconventional narrative style created a unique set of challenges for Marshall as an actor. However, the talented actress has navigated these challenges deftly, successfully portraying the evolution of her character over a significant period.

Danielle’s Emotional Arc in Season Four

Danielle’s journey in the fourth season is a rollercoaster of emotions. She grapples with guilt, confronts the death of a colleague, and faces a near-death experience triggered by a firearm she had concealed in the past. Originally, Marshall had foreseen Danielle’s demise in the story. However, the showrunners elected to keep her character alive, a decision that Marshall came to respect as it served the narrative well.

Marshall’s Other Ventures and Insights

Marshall is not just confined to For All Mankind. She has also been involved in a pilot for FX and a new series titled ‘Bad Monkey.’ Reflecting on the unpredictable nature of the acting industry, Marshall highlighted her journey from playing a minor role to becoming the lead female character in a series. She stressed the importance of hard work, kindness, and perseverance in achieving success in the industry.

Anticipation for Season Five

The season four finale, aptly named ‘Perestroika,’ teases a time jump to a fresh decade, hinting at an expansion across the solar system. With the capture of the Goldilocks asteroid and the establishment of ‘Kuznetsov Station’ on Mars, audiences are left anticipating further exploration of the outer planets in the upcoming season five. The show’s ultimate aim is to portray humanity’s realistic push into the solar system, with the possibility of the narrative extending slightly into the future.

0
Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
18 seconds ago
Fantastic Four MCU Movie Rumors: HERBIE's Potential Inclusion Sparks Fan Excitement
Rumors are swirling around the upcoming Fantastic Four movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), with industry insider Daniel Richtman, also known as DanielRPK, dropping hints about the casting of a voice actor for a CGI character. Fans are speculating that the mysterious character could be none other than the lovable robot HERBIE. First appearing
Fantastic Four MCU Movie Rumors: HERBIE's Potential Inclusion Sparks Fan Excitement
Alison Hammond Set to Host 'For the Love of Dogs,' Continuing Paul O'Grady's Legacy
2 mins ago
Alison Hammond Set to Host 'For the Love of Dogs,' Continuing Paul O'Grady's Legacy
Lost 'Friends' Scripts Fetch £22,000 at Auction, Reflecting Show's Enduring Popularity
4 mins ago
Lost 'Friends' Scripts Fetch £22,000 at Auction, Reflecting Show's Enduring Popularity
Rock Music and Health Habits: A Surprising Connection Unearthed by Tebra Study
46 seconds ago
Rock Music and Health Habits: A Surprising Connection Unearthed by Tebra Study
The Elder Scrolls 6: Paying Homage to the Dragonborn Legacy
1 min ago
The Elder Scrolls 6: Paying Homage to the Dragonborn Legacy
Krys Marshall Explores Character Evolution in 'For All Mankind'
2 mins ago
Krys Marshall Explores Character Evolution in 'For All Mankind'
Latest Headlines
World News
Rock Music and Health Habits: A Surprising Connection Unearthed by Tebra Study
47 seconds
Rock Music and Health Habits: A Surprising Connection Unearthed by Tebra Study
Bipartisan Bill Takes Aim at Patent Gamesmanship to Lower Drug Costs
1 min
Bipartisan Bill Takes Aim at Patent Gamesmanship to Lower Drug Costs
Workforce Housing Summit: Congressman Mike Flood Addresses Homeownership Challenges
1 min
Workforce Housing Summit: Congressman Mike Flood Addresses Homeownership Challenges
USC Basketball Star Isaiah Collier Sidelined by Hand Injury
3 mins
USC Basketball Star Isaiah Collier Sidelined by Hand Injury
Vermont's Cold Blast: A Stark Reminder of Frostbite's Dangers
4 mins
Vermont's Cold Blast: A Stark Reminder of Frostbite's Dangers
Aventon Sinch.2: A Blend of Style and Performance in a Folding E-Bike
4 mins
Aventon Sinch.2: A Blend of Style and Performance in a Folding E-Bike
Cricket Match Summaries and Player Updates
6 mins
Cricket Match Summaries and Player Updates
Philippines' Constitution Amendment Debate: A Clash of Caution and Change
7 mins
Philippines' Constitution Amendment Debate: A Clash of Caution and Change
Australian-born Princess Mary Set to Become Queen of Denmark Amid Family Health Concerns
9 mins
Australian-born Princess Mary Set to Become Queen of Denmark Amid Family Health Concerns
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
3 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
4 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
4 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
5 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
7 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
8 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
9 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
10 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
10 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app