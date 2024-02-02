Kriti Sanon Likens 'Indian Idol 14' Contestant Adya Mishra's Voice to Rekha Bhardwaj Amid Film Promotion

Actress Kriti Sanon and actor Shahid Kapoor recently graced the singing reality show 'Indian Idol 14' with their presence. The duo was there to promote their forthcoming film 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. However, it was during a special episode called 'Dhamaakedar 8' that the spotlight unexpectedly shifted to a young talent, contestant Adya Mishra from Faridabad.

Mishra's Stellar Performance

The young singer delivered an enthralling performance, weaving magic with her renditions of 'Ik Kuddi' from the movie 'Udta Punjab' and 'Raat Ke Dhai Baje' from 'Kaminey'. Her songs were received with admiration and applause, both from the audience and the show's judges.

Kriti Sanon's Praise for Mishra

Kriti Sanon was particularly taken in by Mishra's performance. She complimented the unique texture of Mishra's voice that conveyed both softness and a sense of pain and excitement. In her praise, Kriti likened Adya's voice to that of established singer Rekha Bhardwaj, a high compliment indeed.

Judges in Awe of Mishra's Talent

Judges Vishal Dadlani and Shreya Ghoshal too were in awe of Adya's performance. They expressed their astonishment at her level of singing and lauded her talent, indicating that Adya is a force to be reckoned with in the competition.

In the end, the episode served as both a brilliant showcase of Mishra's potential and as a successful promotional platform for the upcoming movie 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. With such talent and praise, there is no doubt that Adya Mishra is one to watch in this season of 'Indian Idol'.