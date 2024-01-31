Kriti Sanon Honored with National Award, Gears Up for New Movie

In a momentous event for Indian cinema, actress Kriti Sanon has been honored with the coveted National Award for her remarkable performance in the film Mimi. Sharing the Best Actor award with her is Alia Bhatt, who herself delivered a compelling portrayal in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

A Milestone Achievement for Kriti Sanon

Expressing her heartfelt gratitude, Sanon acknowledged the profound significance of the award in her career trajectory. She stated that the National Award serves as the pinnacle of validation for her talent, instilling her with a newfound strength to take risks and rely on her instincts while choosing roles in the future.

Ever humble, Kriti reflected, "I am unsure if others perceive me differently after the award, but my personal outlook has certainly changed."

Upcoming Romantic Drama: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

While basking in the glory of her National Award, Kriti Sanon is also actively promoting her forthcoming romantic drama, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. In this film, she shares screen space with Shahid Kapoor, another prominent figure in the Indian film industry.

Kapoor's character, a robotics engineer, falls head over heels in love with an AI female robot named Sifra, brought to life by Kriti's nuanced performance. The movie also features legendary actor Dharmendra, further bolstering the film's star power.

A Unique Concept Backed by a Strong Production Team

Slated for release on February 9, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is backed by a strong production team, comprising Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar. The film's narrative is crafted by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, who also take charge as the film's directors.

This latest venture, with its unique concept and stellar cast, is eagerly awaited by cinema enthusiasts, marking yet another significant chapter in Kriti Sanon's illustrious career.