Kristen Wiig Leads Apple TV+ Series 'Palm Royale' with Star-Studded Cast

Kristen Wiig, the talented actress known for her comedic prowess, is set to return to the small screen in a new Apple TV+ series titled "Palm Royale." The series, set in 1969, portrays Wiig as Maxine Simmons, a character fervently striving to penetrate the wealthy circle of Palm Beach. The heart of the narrative lies in the exploration of social mobility and the extents people are prepared to reach in pursuit of affluence.

Star-Studded Ensemble

"Palm Royale" boasts a stellar cast, with Wiig taking center stage. The cast includes Laura Dern, Allison Janney, Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Amber Chardae Robinson, Mindy Cohn, Julia Duffy, and Kaia Gerber. The series also promises remarkable appearances from Bruce Dern and Carol Burnett. This ensemble is not only rich in talent but also in the diversity of characters they breathe life into.

Behind the Scenes

Abe Sylvia, the writer of the series, also serves as the executive producer and showrunner. Other executive producers feature Laura Dern, Kristen Wiig, and several acclaimed figures from the industry. The directors' chair is occupied by Tate Taylor, Claire Scanlon, and Stephanie Laing, ensuring a blend of diverse perspectives and creative inputs.

A Much-Anticipated Premiere

"Palm Royale" marks Wiig's debut on Apple TV+ and is Dern's first collaboration with the streaming platform. The series is set to premiere on March 20, with the first three episodes being released simultaneously. The subsequent episodes will follow a weekly release pattern, culminating on May 8. The announcement also shares Laura Dern's interest in reprising her role for a third season of the award-winning HBO series "Big Little Lies," further exciting fans.