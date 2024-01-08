en English
Arts & Entertainment

Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell Steal the Show at the Golden Globes

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:27 pm EST
Laughter filled the air at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards when comedians Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell, renowned for their roles on ‘Saturday Night Live’, took to the stage. The pair, tasked with presenting the award for best actor in a musical or comedy, turned the formal event into a theatrical comedy, much to the audience’s delight.

Comedic Interruptions

As Wiig and Ferrell attempted to announce the winner, a supposedly unexpected interruption occurred. Their ‘favorite’ song, ‘Fluffing a Duck’ by Kevin MacLeod, began to play, compelling them to break into an impromptu dance. This became a recurring theme throughout the presentation, with the music interrupting their speeches and compelling them to dance each time. The audience, including renowned celebrities like Andrew Scott and Jennifer Lopez, joined the humor by dancing along in their seats.

Serious Humor

The comedic duo successfully added a twist of humor to the formal event, pretending to be annoyed each time their ‘serious’ speeches were interrupted by the song. Despite the playful interruptions, they managed to present the best actor award to Paul Giamatti for his outstanding performance in ‘The Holdovers’.

Golden Globe Regulars

It’s not the first time that Wiig and Ferrell have brought their unique brand of humor to the Golden Globe stage. In 2013, they teamed up to present the best actress award in a musical or comedy. During that presentation, they humorously improvised details about the movies and actresses in the category. The 2024 Golden Globe Awards also saw ‘Poor Things’ win the best comedy, and ‘Oppenheimer’ claim the best drama award.

Thus, Wiig and Ferrell’s comedic routine at the Golden Globes not only entertained the audience but also brought a refreshing change to the formal award ceremony. Their performance is a testament to their ability to turn any event into a laughter-filled extravaganza.

